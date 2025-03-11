Netflix's F1 Drive to Survive Season 7: A Paddock Insider's Review

Netflix’s Drive to Survive returned for its seventh season on March 7, offering yet another behind-the-scenes look at the drama, rivalries, and intensity of Formula 1. With Sportskeeda embedded in the paddock throughout the season, here’s an insider’s perspective on how accurately the show portrays the sport’s most pivotal moments.

Unlike previous seasons, which often felt predictable and overly dramatized, Season 7 brings a refreshing shift in storytelling. The narrative approach feels more refined, with a better balance between on-track battles and off-track tensions. While some episodes still stray into exaggeration or inaccuracies, the series does a commendable job of condensing a grueling 24-race calendar into just ten compelling episodes.

Several drivers, including Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou, make brief appearances but lack significant storylines. Despite being closely followed by Drive to Survive cameras throughout the season, Franco Colapinto is notably absent from the series. Aston Martin is another surprising omission, with their presence limited to glimpses of the garage and owner Lawrence Stroll. Even with the headline-making recruitment of Adrian Newey, the team and its drivers receive little attention in the show.

As we break down each episode, we’ll explore how well Drive to Survive captures the essence of the 2024 season—separating the authentic from the theatrical. Will Buxton remains one of the regulars, along with Claire Williams, who joined last year as a narrator on the show. Jenson Button and Flavio Briatore are fresh new additions.

Business As Usual- An off-season of shockwaves

The season opener dives into two of the biggest bombshells in recent F1 history—Lewis Hamilton’s stunning switch to Ferrari and the misconduct allegations against Christian Horner. Hamilton’s move sends ripples through the paddock, shaking up the driver market and putting Carlos Sainz in limbo as he fights to secure his future. Meanwhile, Red Bull is engulfed in controversy before the season even begins. The allegations against Horner create a storm of speculation, sending a domino effect through the team and the paddock.

The infamous anonymous email, circulated among team principals and media including Sportskeeda, only deepens the chaos, turning the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend into a pressure cooker. In the midst of it all, Max Verstappen’s commanding performance offers Red Bull a much-needed reprieve.

On track, the episode zooms in on Bahrain and Australia, where the battle at the front intensifies. Sainz emerges as a standout, delivering a heroic win in Melbourne just weeks after surgery. Mercedes and McLaren struggle to find their footing, setting the stage for a season where nothing is guaranteed.

Frenemies - Lando Norris’s internal dilemma and journey to becoming a race winner

The episode unravels Lando Norris’ long-awaited ascent to race winner status, peeling back the layers of frustration that defined his early years. Burdened by the Lando NoWins tag and haunted by squandered opportunities, it captures his internal battle with self-belief and the ever-present shadow of Max Verstappen, his longtime rival since their junior days.

Jenson Button lends a driver’s insight, narrating Norris’ struggle to walk the tightrope between friendship and on-track warfare. Yet, the show downplays the full extent of their clashes and the off-track war of words. While Norris and Verstappen locked horns in Austria, Austin, and Mexico City stirring fierce debate over racing etiquette, Drive to Survive hones in solely on their Austin tussle, skimming over the broader controversy.

The episode builds through defining moments, Norris’ long overdue triumph in Miami, his dramatic clash with Verstappen in Austin, and a statement victory in Zandvoort where he humbles Verstappen on home turf with a staggering 27-second margin. Meanwhile, Zak Brown and Christian Horner’s simmering rivalry adds another layer of intrigue, their competing narratives underscoring the intensifying battle between McLaren and Red Bull.

Looking out for number 1- Toto and Mercedes’ dilemma to replace Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton’s departure leaves Toto Wolff with the challenge of finding Mercedes’ next star. The episode explores his reaction while rumors swirl that Verstappen is looking for a way out of his contract. Sensing an opportunity, Wolff sets his sights on poaching the top driver on the grid, sparking sharp reactions from Horner. While the real-life conversations stretched over months, the series distills them into a gripping sequence of power moves and backroom talks.

As speculation grows, Susie and Toto Wolff debate whether Russell is ready to lead Mercedes. Meanwhile, Wolff keeps a close watch on junior driver Kimi Antonelli. On track, Russell faces intense pressure to prove himself, with four key race weekends in Bahrain, Silverstone, Canada, and Belgium shaping his future. The episode follows Wolff as he carefully weighs his options before finalizing Antonelli and Russell for 2025.

Carlos Signs - Sainz options and his move to Williams

Carlos Sainz became the most sought-after driver on the market after Ferrari replaced him with Hamilton in 2025. The episode follows his battle to secure the best possible deal, with his cousin and manager, Carlo Oñoro Sainz, narrating the negotiations. In reality, Sainz became the domino that set the entire driver market in motion, a dynamic the series captures well.

James Vowles leads Williams’ determined pursuit, while Flavio Briatore’s entry into the Alpine discussions further complicates matters. Williams had been courting Sainz since January, but delays from top teams and Briatore’s involvement stretched the saga. Jack Doohan jokingly dubs him a “paddock s**t,” while Horner playfully christens Vowles “Reverend Vowles,” adding a dash of humor to the drama.

The episode navigates the twists and turns leading to Sainz’s eventual deal with Williams. Unlike the adrenaline-charged episodes, this one leans into the behind-the-scenes intrigue that shaped the 2025 grid, with on-track action taking a backseat.

Le Curse of Leclerc - Charles Leclerc’s win on home turf

Charles Leclerc takes on the so-called “Monaco curse,” a streak of misfortunes that has kept him from delivering at his home race in an F1 car. In reality, Ferrari’s improved form and Sainz already securing a victory, the pressure mounted on Leclerc to clinch a win. In 2023, Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to claim a victory, while Leclerc went winless, adding to the expectations for him to step up in 2024. The show, however, focuses more on his mission to conquer past failures on his home turf.

The episode’s on-track focus revolves entirely around the Monaco GP weekend, following Leclerc as he battles historical disappointments and mental hurdles. Fellow drivers, including Oscar Piastri, consider him an unlikely contender for victory. The episode culminates in Ferrari’s celebrations, with Leclerc and team boss Frédéric Vasseur diving into the Monaco pool to celebrate his win. Through glimpses of Leclerc’s home life and Vasseur’s insights, the story also highlights their long-standing relationship, which traces back to their days at Sauber.

In the heat of the night - Singapore GP and five drivers

Lando Norris, George Russell, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, and Charles Leclerc capture their moments from the Singapore Grand Prix weekend using phone cameras. The episode highlights their long-standing friendships from karting days and their bond as F1 peers. Despite major headlines that weekend, including Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from VCARB and Max Verstappen’s clash with the FIA over his swearing ban, the series takes a different approach, choosing to focus solely on the drivers’ camaraderie.

Elbow’s out- The Red Bull driver situation

The episode also features Liam Lawson’s private Silverstone test in the RB20, where he is tasked with matching Max Verstappen’s time within three laps. While the test was not a definitive audition for a 2025 seat, it was conducted after the British Grand Prix to assess his potential for a future VCARB drive.

A key scene shows Red Bull’s PR Paul Smith discussing Ricciardo’s prospects of replacing Perez, a conversation likely filmed in Belgium when the move seemed plausible but presented in the show as taking place at Silverstone. The series bids Ricciardo farewell in a more dignified manner than the bittersweet reality of his 2024 exit. Christian Horner remains measured, avoiding criticism of the 35-year-old and justifying his departure as Red Bull’s decision to prioritize the future over the past.

Under New Management - Haas and Alpine’s war for sixth place in the constructors championship

The episode features the regime change at Haas from Guenther Steiner to Ayao Komatsu as its new team principal and Flavio Briatore’s entry at Alpine. It focuses on the Austin race, where Haas moves up to sixth, and the Brazil race weekend, where Alpine eclipses them with a double podium.

Esteban Ocon’s lack of motivation to race with Alpine is highlighted, with Briatore explaining his departure and the induction of Jack Doohan for the final race. The episode also features Oliver Bearman stepping in for an unwell Kevin Magnussen at the Brazilian GP weekend. Additionally, it showcases Pierre Gasly’s turnaround in performance, the arrival of Alpine’s new team principal, Oliver Oakes, and the broader changes within the team. Haas’ restructuring is also a key focus, as the team climbs from last place in the standings to seventh.

End Game- The constructors championship and battle for the title

The episode captures the intense constructors’ championship battle between Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull. Ferrari overtakes Red Bull for second place in Mexico, while Sergio Perez’s departure is also featured. Max Verstappen’s final victory at the rain-soaked Brazilian GP is highlighted, though his title win in Las Vegas is only shown through team celebrations.

The final episode culminates in Abu Dhabi, where the Ferrari-McLaren fight takes center stage. The episode ties together the year’s biggest storylines and concludes with Toto Wolff recording a farewell message for Lewis Hamilton.

