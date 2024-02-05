"Newey? Horner asked me not to exploit him too much": MotoGP giant KTM talks about relationship with Red Bull and chief designer Adrian Newey

KTM boss Pit Beirer has opened up on how the brand's relationship with Red Bull has helped the MotoGP team gain access to Adrian Newey's services. The world of two wheels is looking at a paradigm shift right now. The bikes look completely different from how they used to look in the past as the rules have been opened up to have more aerodynamic development.

As a result, the European manufacturers Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia have jumped up the pecking order with more and more aerodynamic adaptations on the bikes. The Austrian bike brand has had some of the more inspiring adaptations in the shakedown test that the bikes did a few days back. Talking about the same, the KTM boss said that the Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey had played a big role in it.

Talking about how the introduction of a budget cap has led to the freeing up of resources in Red Bull's F1 team, Beirer said that this has helped KTM gain a different level of understanding of aerodynamics. As quoted by Formulapassion, he said:

"The introduction of the budget cap in F1 has freed up resources for us, which has received an enormous opening. With this friendship and this partnership we were able to use their know-how. And what F1 has learned about aerodynamics is a thousand times superior to MotoGP."

He added:

"Our bike has become a missile from an aerodynamic point of view thanks to this collaboration. Newey? Horner asked me not to exploit him too much, because he needs him for Max's car. We were able to exploit Newey's men and he examined everything."

Red Bull opened our eyes: KTM boss Pit Beirer

Pit Beirer was especially complimentary of the Austrian F1 side and how the aerodynamics team had been a major help for KTM. Claiming that the brand had opened the Motorcycle manufacturer's eyes in terms of aerodynamics, Beirer said:

"We didn't have to deal with him on a daily basis, but he gave us the reassurance that his men were on the right track. The F1 technicians look at a motorbike with completely different eyes from ours and they have literally opened our eyes to many things."

Red Bull's Adrian Newey was also involved in the brand's hypercar project. KTM is going to gain immensely from having someone like him in their ranks and could get closer to challenging at the front in MotoGP.