10 celebrities expected to attend the 2024 F1 Miami GP, ft. Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

The 2024 F1 Miami GP will be the first race held this year in the United States and the second race to hold the new sprint race format. Since Miami is a city known for its party atmosphere, many celebrities flock there to relax and enjoy. From music events to high-profile parties, a lot of entertainment goes on in the Vice City.

Hence, many celebrities from various walks of life will be attending the Miami GP. While some would mainly be attending it to watch the spectacle, others will perform on stage for the fans.

One of the most notable celebrity duo who could be seen at the Grand Prix would be star singer Taylor Swift and her partner, Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce. Kelce could also be joined by his teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife and Swift's good friend, Brittany Mahomes.

On Thursday, Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez was also seen with the Ferrari HP team. He will be present with the Maranello-based team during the race weekend.

Top singers and music artists like Ed Sheeran, Steve Aoki and DJ Khaled could also make appearances at the race and perform on stage.

On Wednesday, singer and songwriter Camila Cabello was a special guest at a talk with F1 Academy's head Susie Wolff, named Women with Drive.

Here is the list of 10 celebrities who could be in attendance at the Miami GP:

Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes

DJ Khaled

Marc Anthony

Don Omar

Luis Suarez

Steve Aoki

Ed Sheeran

Camila Cabello

Apart from these music artists and sports personalities, other celebrities could also grace the 2024 F1 Miami GP.

Miami GP ambassador Guenther Steiner names music artists who will entertain fans during the race weekend

In March 2024, it was announced that Guenther Steiner would become the ambassador of the 2024 F1 Miami GP. The announcement explained that he would be helping to promote the festivities around the Miami Gardens during the race weekend.

Speaking about what will be new this year in Miami, Steiner initially talked about the second sprint race weekend, bringing more action around the track.

He later added that several music artists like Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki, Ed Sheeran, and Kaytranada will perform at the Hard Rock Beach Club and the podium after the race ended.

"There is the Porsche Carrera Cup North America, a Bonhams|Cars auction, entertainment from Ed Sheeran, John Summit and Steve Aoki at Hard Rock Beach Club — plus Marc Anthony has been confirmed to perform the national anthem on the grid while Kaytranada will keep the party going on the podium after the race," Steiner said.

The race weekend at Miami begins with a practice session on Friday, May 3, followed by a sprint qualifying. On Saturday, May 4, the main sprint race will take place, followed by the qualifying session for the Grand Prix. Finally, on Sunday, May 5, the Grand Prix will be held.