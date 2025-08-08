"10-second penalty to Max Verstappen": Fans react to Red Bull driver's former aide being sentenced to prison

F1 fans were left after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's former aide, Fritz van Eerd, was sentenced to prison for money laundering. The four-time world champion is arguably the most popular Dutch sportsman currently and is the most successful driver from the country in motorsports.Through the years, Verstappen has been backed by many Dutch brands like Heniekkin and Ziggo Sport, which have played a pivotal role in his popularity. However, as reported by NL Times, Van Eerd, who was the former CEO of Jumbo Supermarkets, was sentenced to two years in prison for money laundering and bribery.He was found in possession of €448,000 in cash hidden in his home and office while he was being searched by the police as part of the investigation. The Public Prosecution Service claims that the Dutchman created falsified invoices as a guise for sponsorship for a Motocross team, with the entire amount going to rider Theo E, who in turn gave van Eerd cash and motocross bikes.Jumbo Supermarkets was a sponsor of Max Verstappen for a decade after they started backing the latter in 2014 until the end of the 2024 season, when their deal ended.F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Max Verstappen's ex-sponsor being jailed on X, with one fan claiming:&quot;10 second penalty to Verstappen,&quot;𝐏𝐚𝐯𝐥𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐫 @Pavlo__EscobarLINK@Planet_F1 10 second penalty to Verstappen&quot;Yeah, keyword is former,&quot;Pewis Uselessmilton @TeamLHtearsLINK@Planet_F1 Yeah key word is former&quot;The relative word is *Former*, Who cares?&quot;Macdonald D @justam_inuteLINK@Planet_F1 The relative word is *Former* Who cares ?Here are some more reactions:&quot;Is there anyone around him who isn't a bit dodgy?&quot; asked a fan.&quot;Not surprising, as the manchild is surrounded by criminals. One fewer vote for Sulayem,&quot; said a fan.Max Verstappen is the highest-paid F1 driver for the last couple of years and earned around $78m last year, with close to $6m coming from sponsorships and commercial deals.Jumbo Supermarkets CEO reflects on shifting its focus post Max Verstappen deal.Jumbo Supermarkets CEO Ton van Veen stated that the brand wanted to shift its focus elsewhere, away from sports sponsorships, amidst the recent events.Speaking with Dutch publication De Volkskrant, van Keen referred to Max Verstappen and said:“In recent years, Jumbo has lost its focus somewhat. We have added a number of activities that have not necessarily strengthened the formula. We have also become very active in sports sponsorship. But when you look at the successes of athletes and teams, you have to ask yourself if that suits us.&quot;Max Verstappen is a World Champion. But we are a Dutch supermarket company, not even the biggest. On the world stage, we don’t have much business. That means we no longer put tens of millions into sports sponsorship, but use it to lower prices. That is the essence of Jumbo as it was meant to be.”There has been no statement from the Verstappen family as of yet regarding the recent events at Jumbo Supermarkets.