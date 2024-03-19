“19 of the last 20 races is Vanderstoppen”: ESPN's Pat McAfee goes on a rant about Max Verstappen's dominance

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee claimed that Max Verstappen's dominance has become 'boring' as he has 19 out of the last 20 races in the sport.

The Red Bull driver is experiencing arguably the most dominant period in the sport's history, winning the past three championships and losing just three of the last 24 completed races. He has rewritten many records in his current dominance and is likely on his way to winning a fourth consecutive title given the performance of the RB20 in the first two races.

On his Pat McAfee Show, the American spoke about F1 and mispronounced Max Verstappen's name, saying (via PlanetF1):

“19 of the last 20 races is Vanderstoppen. He probably has one. So the Vanderstoppen watch and the Vanderstoppen dominance has just become so boring to watch. He’ll win the pole and then the races are like time trials.”

The Pat McAfee Show is broadcast on ESPN, which holds the rights to broadcast F1 in the USA and paid around $90 million a year to get the contract.

Max Verstappen's father chimes in on his son's reaction to Red Bull's 'power struggle'

Former F1 driver and Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen stated that the three-time world champion was only concerned about winning races and wasn't a fan of questions about Red Bull's internal struggles.

As per RacingNews365, the Dutchman said:

"I don't know what should happen. The most important thing for us is that Max keeps winning, and he does. The car is very good, and between the engineers and Max, there is nothing going on, so that is also good.

"Max knows how to get that part out, too, but he gets a lot of questions about what's going on and he doesn't like that. But that's also part of it, the other side of Formula 1."

Jos Verstappen doubled down and claimed that there is a 'power struggle' going on in Red Bull management at the moment amid the controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner, adding:

"There is definitely a certain power struggle going on. We're going to see, I can't say too much about it. I hope peace returns soon and they start concentrating on racing because that's what it's all about. But this is not good."

It will be interesting to see if Max Verstappen is affected by all the news surrounding the team as he appears settled and content with the performance of the RB20 on the track.