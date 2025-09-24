2-time champion Fernando Alonso in awe of F1 wizard Adrian Newey’s work ethic

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso addressed former Red Bull engineer Adrian Newey's impeccable work ethic. Speaking about the F1 wizard, Alonso termed himself as the "best designer in history"

Newey is statistically the best F1 designer, who won titles in multiple teams, such as Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull. During his three and a half decades of experience in the most prominent form of motorsports, he helped the drivers secure 14 Drivers' titles and steered the teams to claim 12 Constructors' Championships.

Newey, who is currently working at Aston Martin, arrived at the British team this year after leaving Red Bull midway through 2024. Newey, who joined Red Bull in 2006, parted ways with the Austrian team after 20 years and is regarded as the main man behind Red Bull's recent dominance following the 2022 regulations.

As Newey joined Aston Martin to steer the Lawrence Stroll-backed team and help Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, the two-time world champion noticed his work ethic and brilliance in the field. Speaking about this, here's what he said about the revered F1 engineer.

"He's always in his room, with his whiteboard," Alonso said. "He's an incredible person, the best designer in history and everyone on the team is learning a lot from him. There are moments when, to be able to understand him, you need to use all your brain capacity."

Newey joined Aston Martin this season after serving the mandatory gardening leave. He has taken over the team's technical director role, and also holds a stake in the team, which makes him the co-owner.

Fernando Alonso shared his thoughts about F1 retirement

Fernando Alonso let his feelings known about retiring from Formula 1. Speaking about this, here's what the Spanish driver, who is currently 44 years old, said:

Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin Aramco during the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan - Source: Getty

“I have thought about it. But I will leave the decision for next year, and also how the team is in that moment and what they need from me."

"I’m open to helping the team as much as I can. It’s not about me now. I don’t need to keep racing. I’m just here to help Aston Martin become World Champions, whether that’s with me behind the wheel or without me behind the wheel, that’s the main purpose of this second chapter of my career," he further added.

Fernando Alonso is racing in his 23rd year as an F1 driver. Currently, he is in P14 in the Drivers' Championship with 30 points after 17 races and three sprints. His teammate, Lance Stroll, is in P11 with 32 points. Aston Martin are in P7 in the Constructors' Championship with 62 points.

