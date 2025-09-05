$200,000,000-worth F1 superstar Max Verstappen stars in Honda's newest venture, entering the private jet space

  • home icon
By Devang Chauhan
Modified Sep 05, 2025 09:34 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Previews - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen participates in the Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia 2025- Source: Getty

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen featured in a video promoting Honda's private jets on social media. The Dutch driver has had a fruitful partnership with Honda ever since the Japanese manufacturer started supplying the engines to the Austrian team at the start of the 2019 season.

With their power unit at the back of their cars, the Milton Keynes-based outfit has won multiple races and helped Verstappen claim four successive driver's championships from 2021 to 2024. Although Honda officially left the sport at the end of the 2021 season, they continued to aid Red Bull in their journey to become a powertrains in 2026 before going into an exclusive deal with Aston Martin next year.

In a video floating on social media, Max Verstappen, who has a net worth of $200 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, could be seen sitting in Honda's private jet, as the Japanese giant ventures into a new space.

HondaJets are lightweight business jets featuring spacious cabins, efficient performance, and are headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. The four-time F1 world champion has a private jet of his own, a Dassault Falcon 8X, which he acquired last year, and uses to travel across the world for races.

Max Verstappen reflects on his dynamic with Honda

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he has enjoyed his association with Honda since the 2019 season and credited the latter in him become a four-time world champion in the sport.

During a filming day with RB16B in Japan earlier in the year, the 27-year-old commented on his dynamic with the Japanese manufacturer and said to ESPN:

"It's been a ride that I enjoyed a lot. Of course, before we started working with Honda, we had our success. But I could have never imagined the heights that we got to, winning four championships together.
"I want to try and just enjoy the weekend, try to go as fast as you can, but it's more about also just remembering all that we have achieved together in the sport and who knows, of course, in the future as well? You know what can be done. So it's like a goodbye for now, but that's it. I'm still quite young and you never know what happens in the future."
Honda Racing Corporation CEO Koji Watanabe also expressed his desire to reunite with Max Verstappen in the future and added:

"Yes, of course. Although we never know what will happen in the future, if we could work again with Max Verstappen, whom we have great respect for his fantastic talent and passion, it will be a very exciting reunion."

There have been rumors that Max Verstappen might end up reunited with Honda and Adrian Newey at Aston Martin in the future after his contract with Red Bull ends.

