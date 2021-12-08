David Coulthard makes a prediction for F1 2021 championship finale in Abu Dhabi

Former F1 driver and commentator David Coulthard made predictions for the 2021 F1 season - saying the momentum is with Lewis Hamilton - but added that Max Verstappen winning the championship would be better for the sport commercially as most of the younger generation are drawn towards the Dutchman.

He said the momentum with three consecutive wins was with Hamilton and emphasized the fact that the motorsport world recognizes that his driving skills are second to none:

"Lewis winning an 8th title doesn't tell us he's a brilliant driver- we knew from when he won his 1st, his 2nd, 3rd, 4th....he is a brilliant driver, he is the benchmark in Formula 1."

With the chances of Lewis breaking the seemingly impossible eight World title wins held by Michael Schumacher running high, Coulthard added that "if anyone deserves that - Lewis does."

The 2021 F1 title showdown to happen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Jean Todt @JeanTodt



#F1 A race full of twists and turns & emotion! The outcome of the championship will be decided in Abu Dhabi at the last Grand Prix of the season. #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 A race full of twists and turns & emotion! The outcome of the championship will be decided in Abu Dhabi at the last Grand Prix of the season.#F1 #SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 https://t.co/KTksZYNHS8

With both the Driver and Constructor championships in the balance, the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is all set to be one of the most nail-biting finishes to an F1 season since the Rosberg vs Hamilton battle of 2016. Both drivers have had their share of ups and downs - and like the table speaks for itself - one could say it's all tied up.

On top of the driver's title fight - there is another fight brewing with the Constructors title being the closest in the Hybrid era. No team has come as close to the dominant Mercedes outfit as this 2021 Red Bull Racing team.

Even though the former has a 28-point advantage over the Milton-Keynes outfit, Christian Horner's team has everything to play for at the Yas Marina circuit this sunday.

