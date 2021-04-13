2021 Imola Grand Prix Team Preview: Red Bull Racing 

After narrowly missing out on the top step of the podium in Bahrain, Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, head into the Imola Grand Prix recharged and determined. Previewing the circuit and race weekend ahead, the two Red Bull drivers explained their preparations and expectations for the weekend.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing prepares to drive prior to the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Reflecting on last year's race at Imola, Verstappen said:

“I’m feeling really relaxed going into this race weekend in Imola, I’m looking forward to going back there. Last year we had quite a good race until the tyre issue.”

The Dutchman was running second when a tire issue spun him into retirement with 12 laps left in the race.

Looking ahead at the Imola race this weekend, Verstappen said:

“Again, it’s too close to the start of the season to know how we will perform, we'll have to wait and see what happens on track. The desire comes from within and I am motivated to try and win every single race. So let’s see if we can go one better.”

Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing prepares to drive ahead of the 2021 Bahrain GP qualifying. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Perez, who had a strong weekend in Bahrain after a few hiccups at the race start, summarized his first outing with the Milton Keynes squad, saying:

“I learned a lot. I learned more about Max’s driving style and how the car has to be driven to extract the maximum from it. I think that was the biggest learning, I know what balance I need from the car throughout the weekend.”

Qualifying will be crucial for Red Bull at Imola

Looking forward to the Imola Grand Prix with optimism, Red Bull Racing's Mexican recruit said:

"My goal is to have a good race and I’m looking forward to the weekend. Hopefully in Imola we can come back and be in contention to fight for a podium and hopefully the win. Unlike Bahrain, qualifying is very important at Imola as you can hardly overtake there but I like it.”

Both drivers are anticipated to start the Imola Grand Prix weekend on the front foot. The car has an aerodynamically superior chassis and a capable Honda power unit, making them favorites at the iconic Italian track. Although Dr. Helmut Marko claimed the team will use the same package they had in Bahrain, speculation suggests that Red Bull could bring chassis updates to Imola's high downforce circuit.

This might be the weekend that Verstappen redeems his loss to Lewis Hamilton in the season-opener at Bahrain.