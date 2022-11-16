2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Tickets price, full schedule, timings for all regions and more

The Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi is all set to host F1 for the finale of the 2022 season of the sport. In a year that saw multiple variables, including a regulation change touted as one of the biggest in the sport's history, fans in the off-season will not be left without storylines to talk about.

Coming off a humongous title fight with Mercedes in 2021, Red Bull Racing managed to ace this year's formula for how an F1 car is to be constructed. With Adrian Newey at the helm of the engineering side of the Milton Keynes-based outfit, drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez managed to finish the job on track for the team. Red Bull Racing has officially clinched both the driver's and constructor's championship in 2022, with Perez eyeing a P2 finish on the driver's standings table as well.

Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will be hoping to challenge the Mexican for the same in Abu Dhabi. The Italian squad was seen falling back through the second half of the season after a fairytale start to the year with a 1-2 finish in Bahrain. News reports suggest the scarlet team reached the maximum for this year's budget cap, thus explaining their slump in performance.

Mercedes, on the other hand, has been a team that has turned its fortunes around since the start of the year. Suffering from a general lack of pace and porpoising at the start of the season, the German team managed to score a 1-2 finish last time around in Brazil. With much-needed momentum going into the final race as well as the off-season, the Silver Arrows will be looking forward to hitting the ground running in the 2023 F1 season.

Ticket Prices for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Ticket prices for this year's final race at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi are as follows:

Friday, November 18, 2022: Prices start from $49 for Grandstand tickets, with General Admission tickets starting from $75 and Yas Suite tickets starting from $453.

Saturday, November 19, 2022: Prices start from $164 for Grandstand tickets, with General Admission tickets starting from $137 and Yas Suite tickets starting from $355.

Sunday, November 20, 2022: Prices start from $886 for Grandstand tickets, with General Admission tickets starting from $936 and Yas Suite tickets starting from $2,100. Exclusive Paddock Club tickets start at $23,250.

Packages for all three days start from $968 and go up to $47,690 for exclusive Paddock Club access.

Full weekend schedule for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The full weekend schedule for the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP is as follows:

USA

FP1: 5:00 am ET, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP2: 8:00 am ET, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP3: 5:30 am ET, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Qualifying: 9:00 am ET, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Main race: 8:00 am ET, Sunday, November 20, 2022

UK

FP1: 10:00 am GMT, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP2: 1:00 pm GMT, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP3: 10:30 am GMT, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Qualifying: 2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Main race: 1:00 pm GMT, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Australia

FP1: 9:00 pm ACT, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP2: 12:00 am ACT, Saturday, November 19, 2022

FP3: 9:30 pm ACT, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Qualifying: 1:00 am ACT, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Main race: 12:00 am ACT, Monday, November 21, 2022

India

FP1: 3:30 pm IST, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP2: 6:30 pm IST, Friday, November 18, 2022

FP3: 4:00 pm IST, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Qualifying: 7:30 pm IST, Saturday, November 19, 2022

Main race: 6:30 pm IST, Sunday, November 20, 2022

Fans can watch all the sessions of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on ESPN and ESPN Deportes for the US region, with fans in the UK relying on SkySportsF1 for their coverage. F1 fans from the Indian subcontinent can watch the race weekend on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

