2022 F1 Bahrain GP: The best of fan reactions from qualifying

The first qualifying session of the 2022 F1 season has come to an end and fans have already taken to social media to share some of their most hilarious reactions through memes. The session saw a significant mix-up in the team line-up compared to last year, with Haas and Alfa Romeo looking significantly improved while the likes of Mercedes and McLaren seem to be suffering a significant loss in competitiveness from last season. Ferrari and Red Bull seem to be the top two teams at the moment and will make up the first two rows for the main F1 race tomorrow.

Some of the biggest highlights from most of these reactions are Tifosi, who could not be more thrilled to see Charles Leclerc take the first pole position of the season. His teammate Carlos Sainz was in third, right behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Additionally, Valtteri Bottas, who moved to Alfa Romeo after five years at Mercedes and has been replaced by George Russell at the Silver Arrows, shockingly outqualified the Briton in seemingly less competitive machinery. While Bottas qualified in sixth, George Russell will be starting the season opener all the way from ninth at the Bahrain International Circuit on Sunday. This hilarious shift in team and driver positions was noted by several fans over the internet.

Max Verstappen, who seemed to be on top of his game throughout the free practice sessions, found himself between the two Ferraris at the end of qualifying and will be starting the Bahrain Grand Prix from second. It is worth noting, however, that this circuit has historically not been in favor of the pole sitter. For instance, it was Verstappen who took pole at the Grand Prix in 2022 and devastatingly lost his position to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who went on to take the first win of the season in Bahrain from P2 last year.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Bahrain Qualifying

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Bottas out-qualifies his Mercedes replacement. In an Alfa Romeo. Bottas out-qualifies his Mercedes replacement. In an Alfa Romeo. https://t.co/mUoh2LeCIm

Daniel Stan @dannysotods #BahrainGP This is why I love Formula 1. I never imagined something like this This is why I love Formula 1. I never imagined something like this 😂😂😂 #BahrainGP https://t.co/cPiJ7yC2Qu

Chain Bear @chainbear I would GLADLY watch a Max vs Charles vs Carlos season. #BahrainGP I would GLADLY watch a Max vs Charles vs Carlos season. #BahrainGP

brooke @yourewellcool exclusive footage of Lando Norris running faster then this years Mclaren!!! exclusive footage of Lando Norris running faster then this years Mclaren!!! https://t.co/fSRAs414rn

