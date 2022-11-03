The 2022 F1 Brazilian GP is set to take place as scheduled, the sport's officials have confirmed. Rumors of the race in Brazil being canceled emerged after protests broke out in the country following Jair Bolsonaro's presidential defeat.

The current political situation in Brazil has led to mass unrest after the now-former president Bolsonaro was defeated in the recent elections by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Some roadways to Sao Paolo airport were reportedly blocked by Bolsonaro's supporters in a bid to protest the decision against their favorite candidate. To further fuel the fire, pictures of F1 cargo having been stuck in the protests emerged on social media, causing further cancelation speculation amongst fans. The sport, however, has confirmed that the race will continue as scheduled from November 11th to 13th, 2022.

Being a high-downforce track, the circuit at Interlagos is likely to suit Ferrari and Mercedes over Red Bull. With quite a long straight into Turn 1, however, the RB18 is likely to be dominant in the final sector. Max Verstappen has already secured the 2022 championship, leaving the battle for second place to be decided between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc. With his recent podium in Mexico, Perez now holds a five-point advantage over Leclerc and will be looking to extend his gap in Brazil.

Max Verstappen broke three F1 records at 2022 Mexican GP

The Flying Dutchman is in a form like no other, absolutely destroying his rivals in his 2022 challenger. Max Verstappen has now broken Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel's record for the most number of wins in a single season of the sport - with 14 - and will be trying to further stretch his record in the final two races of the season.

Massinha F1 @MassinhaF1_ O que o Max Verstappen fez no GP Brasil de 2016 foi ABSURDO!



O que o Max Verstappen fez no GP Brasil de 2016 foi ABSURDO! https://t.co/j1Hm3m8tNB

The 25-year-old is now also the driver with the highest number of wins in Mexico City - at four. The Dutchman was able to easily hold on to his medium tires in Mexico, easing his way to victory against Lewis Hamilton, who finished in P2. Another record that Max Verstappen broke that went completely unnoticed was the record for the most points scored (416) in a single F1 season. He broke the record previously held by Hamilton when he scored 413 points in 21 races in the 2019 season. The Red Bull driver broke Hamilton's record in just 20 races and he still has a couple of races to stretch the lead.

Poll : Who will win the Brazilian GP on 13 Nov? Red Bull Mercedez Ferrari 581 votes