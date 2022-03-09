Pirelli confirm tire compounds for first set of races in 2022 F1 season

Ahead of the 2022 F1 season, Pirelli has confirmed the compounds that will be provided to teams for the season opener in Bahrain and the subsequent race in Saudi Arabia.

The Italian tire manufacturer has confirmed it intends to bring the three hardest compounds to Sakhir for the first Grand Prix of the year on March 20. All F1 teams will get a combination of C1, C2, and C3 tire compounds for it.

For the race in Jeddah, Pirelli will repeat the same combination used from the 2021 race. Teams will have to work with the C2, C3, and C4 tire compounds at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The third Grand Prix of the year sees the sport return to Albert Park after a two-year hiatus from the Australian sub-continent. Pirelli's tire choice for this race is split.

The Italian brand intends to offer the C2 and C3 compounds as the hard tires. Instead of making a natural progression to the next step, which is C4, the softest tire compound in Melbourne will be the C5. It will be the first time Pirelli has not chosen successive compounds for a race since 2018 for a Grand Prix weekend.

Most races in 2022 F1 season will have one-stop strategies, according to Pirelli boss

Grands Prix in 2022 could be pre-dominated by one-stop tire strategies, according to Pirelli's boss, Mario Isola.

With cars set to adopt new 18-inch wheels in 2022, Pirelli has worked round the clock to develop new low-profile tires for them. These tires promise to be lower on degradation and are expected to last longer.

During an interview with Tire Technology International, Isola had this to say:

“We are expecting a performance that is in line with the current tires, but the car is different, the downforce is different and maybe we will have a small difference in performance.”

Isola then went on to add, saying:

“I’m expecting most of the races will be one-stop, simply because if you have less degradation there is no reason to have more than one stop. If we have really close racing and we have action on track, who cares about the pit stops?”

Meanwhile, F1's next round of pre-season testing is set to get underway in Bahrain from March 10 to continue until March 12.

