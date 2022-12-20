2022 F1 Secret Santa: Who received what gifts and from whom?

Secret Santa is a fun activity in which all F1 drivers secretly gift each other presents. Fans absolutely love F1's Secret Santa as it gives them some light-hearted off-track content about their favorite drivers. This year, every driver except Lewis Hamilton participated in the activity and opened their presents.

While some presents were quite thoughtful, others were quite funny and were related to the 2022 F1 season. First, each driver opened their gifts and gave their initial reactions. They were then asked to guess which F1 driver gave them the gift.

Some of the drivers were quite easy to guess based on the gift while others were unexpected.

Esteban Ocon received a massive Spider-Man comic book from Daniel Ricciardo, while the Australian received an instant camera from Nicolas Latifi. The Canadian received a certificate of adoption for 61 drone bees and a bag of Nutella biscuits from Sebastian Vettel. The veteran German driver received a letter from Lance Stroll saying that several maple trees will be planted in Switzerland as a gift.

Lance Stroll received a bottle of gin and other alcoholic beverages from Valtteri Bottas, while the Finn himself received a funny cycling suit from Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver received a cozy blue sweater from Pierre Gasly since the sweater's brand was AlphaTauri.

Gasly then received a special edition of the famous Monopoly board game from Fernando Alonso. He was quite happy with the gift as he genuinely wanted the board game.

Fernando Alonso received a special rear-view mirror from Kevin Magnussen's first car. Magnussen received a black and orange flag, a stress ball, a door-stopper and a beard grooming kit from Alex Albon.

Of course, the flag, the stress ball and the door-stopper were mainly jokes relating to the Danish driver. Alex Albon received a pair of fluffy slippers, hair dyes and a voucher for a golf lesson from Sergio Perez.

Sergio Perez then received a bottle of Sake from Yuki Tsunoda while the Japanese driver received a photo frame with a picture of him and Pierre Gasly from Lando Norris.

Norris received an all-black golfing attire from Mick Schumacher. Mick Schumacher received a small lion soft toy and a certificate of adoption of a lion from Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen received a customized copy of the F1 22 game where all three drivers on the cover were Charles Leclerc. This was of course given by the Monegasque himself.

Leclerc received a beautiful Chinese tea set from Zhou Guanyu, and the Chinese driver received socks and a raptor toy from George Russell. Finally, the Briton received a drum with a Brazilian flag from Esteban Ocon.

Ross Brawn praises current owners for F1's boom in popularity

Ross Brawn, the managing director of F1 recently praised the current owners of the sport. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Brawn explained how Liberty Media is developing and improving F1 in several aspects. He said:

"I think Liberty have done a great job. I would say this but they employed me! And while I say that, they recognized that they wanted to improve the sport."

Ross Brawn also revealed how him and his team were given a massive budget to reshape the sporting regulations and promote closer and more thrilling races.

