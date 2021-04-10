2022 Miami Grand Prix future hinges on critical vote

The on-again, off-again status of the Miami Grand Prix is set for another shakeup if a resolution put forward by Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris gets approved on Wednesday, April. 14.

It’s a significant change of heart for Harris given that he was the one who had earlier voted against the event taking place after billionaire Stephen Ross had already penned an agreement with F1 in 2019.

Everything you need to know about the proposed Miami F1 Grand Prix for 2019 from a birds eye view! pic.twitter.com/YELez2i0vs — Autosport (@autosport) May 10, 2018

The Miami Grand Prix was part of Liberty Media’s push to grow the series in the Americas, alongside other races in the region, such as those in Austin, Montreal, Mexico City and Brazil. It was to be held on a track built around Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins NFL team, both properties owned by real-estate magnate Ross.

You might also like: Formula 1 says no Miami race before 2020

However, not long after the deal was done, the initiative came under fire from locals who felt it would disrupt neighborhoods. And just five months ago, both Miami-Dade county and the Miami Dolphins found themselves in the crosshairs of a civil rights lawsuit for racial discrimination.

New proposals for 2022 Miami Grand Prix

In an effort to assuage the concerns raised about the Miami Grand Prix, Harris’ resolution includes several proposals intended to create a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ which would facilitate the Miami Grand Prix to go ahead in 2022.

The F1 Miami Grand Prix will showcase Miami-Dade and Miami Gardens to the World. See new track below - world-class racing w/o using 199th St, and no racing during school hours. We hope the County Commission will support our effort to deliver this huge global event to you! pic.twitter.com/VqF5AnPMJT — Tom Garfinkel (@TomGarfinkel) January 21, 2020

The measures include "noise mitigation barriers of industry quality" to be constructed on the track’s north end, strict adherence to stipulated time restrictions for track usage, keeping school timings in consideration, as well as a personal commitment from the promoter to ensure air and noise quality is monitored for the duration of the event.

Advertisement

You might also like: Formula 1 teams agree on financial terms for sprint races

Aside from these proposals, the Miami Grand Prix promoter will ensure the race leaves behind a positive and lasting legacy in Miami Gardens:

"The Promoter shall ensure that Formula 1 implements, through the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, the 'F1 in Schools' STEM program [or successor STEM program] in the City at no cost to the City, as well as behind-the-scenes learning tours for students and interaction with the motorsports teams at the Event."

Finally, $5m worth of funding for community benefits programs and businesses is also figured in, from which $1m will be paid following the opening race itself, and $444,444.44 payable over the nine events thereafter.

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo criticises F1 for publicizing crashes