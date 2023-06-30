Create

2023 Austrian F1 GP qualifying: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Jun 30, 2023 16:06 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Sprint
Max Verstappen (1) and Charles Leclerc (16) battle for track position at the start during the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Formula 1 is about to go racing at the Austrian GP, which will be held in Spielberg, Austria. This small town is famous for the Red Bull Ring circuit, where the F1 circus arrives annually. The main chunk of Europe-based races starts with Austria.

As of now, teams and drivers have already arrived at the venue and attended the press conferences and media interviews in their initial interactions before the race. This will be a thrilling weekend as Austria will host the new sprint race format, with Friday qualifying, Saturday sprint shootout and race, and the main race on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the 2023 F1 Austrian GP qualifying session that will be held on Friday, June 30.

Where to watch the 2023 F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Since the sport is broadcast in almost every country in the world, there are hundreds of sports channels where fans can watch the qualifying session of the Austrian GP.

Race week... with bonus #F1Sprint action too 😍Spielberg, we're on our way!#AustrianGP #F1 https://t.co/O4xUXFKf3O

Here is the entire list of countries and channels on which Formula 1 is broadcast (via F1.com):

COUNTRYCHANNEL
AFRICASuperSport
ALBANIARTSH
ARMENIAFastSports
AUSTRALIAFox SportsFoxtelKayoNetwork Ten
AUSTRIAServus TVORF
AZERBAIJANAzTVIdman Azerbaycan
BELGIUMRTBFTelenetPlay Sports
BOSNIASport Klub
BRAZILBandeirantesBandsports
BULGARIANovaDiema Sports
CAMBODIAbeIN Sports
CANADARDSRDS 2TSNNoovo
CARIBBEANFlowSports
CHINACCTVShanghai TVGuangdong
CHINESE TAIPEIVideolandELTA
CROATIASport Klub
CYPRUSCytavision
CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIAAMC
DENMARKTV3+TV3 SportViaplay
ESTONIAViaplay
EURASIASetanta Sport
FINLANDViaplayV sport +V sport 1
FRANCECanal+
GERMANYSky Deutschland
GREECEANT1ANT1+
HONG KONGbeIN Sport
HUNGARYM4 (MTVA Sport Channel)
ICELANDViaplay
INDONESIAbeIN Sport
IN-SHIP & IN-FLIGHTSport 24Sport 24 Extra
ISRAELSport 5
ITALYSky Italia
JAPANFuji TVDAZN
KOSOVOSport KlubArtmotion Kosovo
LAOSbeIN Sport
LATIN AMERICAESPN
LATVIAViaplay
LITHUANIAViaplay
LUXEMBOURGRTL Télé Lëtzebuerg
MACEDONIASport Klub
MALAYSIA AND BRUNEIbeIN SPORTS
MALTAGo Sports
MENASSCMBC
MEXICOFox Sports Mexico
MONTENEGROSportKlub
MYANMARCanal+ SportsCanal+ ACTION
NETHERLANDSViaplayViaplay Xtra
NEW ZEALANDSky NZ
NORWAYV sport 1V sport +Viaplay
PAPUA NEW GUINEA & PACIFIC ISLANDSTVWAN Sports
PHILIPPINESbeIN SPORTS
POLANDViaplay
PORTUGALSport TV
ROMANIADigisportOrange SportPrima Sport
SERBIASport Klub
SINGAPOREbeIN SPORTS
SLOVENIASport Klub
SOUTH KOREACoupang Play
SPAIN AND ANDORRAF1 DAZN
SWEDENViaplayV sport motorTV10
SWITZERLANDSRFRSIRTS
THAILANDbeIN SPORTS
TURKEYS SportS Sport Plus
UKRAINESetanta Ukraine
UNITED KINGDOMSky SportsC4
USAESPNESPN Deportes
VIETNAMK+

Apart from this, fans can also watch all the action plus extra content before and after the Austrian GP on F1TV. It is a subscription-based streaming platform that exclusively broadcasts Formula 1 and all its official feeder series, like F2 and F3. If a country is not mentioned in the list provided above, fans can try to check whether F1TV works for them.

Fernando Alonso not too optimistic ahead of the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Even though Aston Martin's motto is to attack Red Bull in the Austrian GP, Fernando Alonso was quite downbeat. Speaking to Sky Sports prior to the race, he explained how the circuit's layout could be good for Ferrari, who have been strong in Austria in the past.

"The circuit will be good and maybe better for the package as well, this one with a strange layout, let’s say. Maybe good for Ferrari, historically here as well with a long straight and short corners so maybe Austria we have a little bit more pace.”
📰: Fernando Alonso highlights the perilous Red Bull Ring kerbs ahead of Austrian Grand Prix. Aston Martin drivers aim for precision and avoiding car damage in Sprint format. Alonso eyes podium form, while Stroll focuses on points to support team in Constructors' Championship… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dcONkI8cN8

The Spaniard was unsure whether he and Aston Martin would be able to catch Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria. He reiterated the difference in layout and how some tracks will favor him, while others won't. He concluded:

“I don’t know. I think we need to wait for different layouts, different circuits because, as I said, in Barcelona, just two weeks before Canada we were 55 seconds or one minute behind the leader. So, I think it was track-specific. It was a very good weekend for us, but I hope we can close that gap, yes.”

As of now, Fernando Alonso is third in the drivers' championship table and is chasing Sergio Perez, who has not been delivering good performances in the past few races.

