2023 Austrian F1 GP qualifying: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

Formula 1 is about to go racing at the Austrian GP, which will be held in Spielberg, Austria. This small town is famous for the Red Bull Ring circuit, where the F1 circus arrives annually. The main chunk of Europe-based races starts with Austria.
As of now, teams and drivers have already arrived at the venue and attended the press conferences and media interviews in their initial interactions before the race. This will be a thrilling weekend as Austria will host the new sprint race format, with Friday qualifying, Saturday sprint shootout and race, and the main race on Sunday.
Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the 2023 F1 Austrian GP qualifying session that will be held on Friday, June 30.
Where to watch the 2023 F1 Austrian GP qualifying
Since the sport is broadcast in almost every country in the world, there are hundreds of sports channels where fans can watch the qualifying session of the Austrian GP.
Here is the entire list of countries and channels on which Formula 1 is broadcast (via F1.com):
Apart from this, fans can also watch all the action plus extra content before and after the Austrian GP on F1TV. It is a subscription-based streaming platform that exclusively broadcasts Formula 1 and all its official feeder series, like F2 and F3. If a country is not mentioned in the list provided above, fans can try to check whether F1TV works for them.
Fernando Alonso not too optimistic ahead of the 2023 F1 Austrian GP
Even though Aston Martin's motto is to attack Red Bull in the Austrian GP, Fernando Alonso was quite downbeat. Speaking to Sky Sports prior to the race, he explained how the circuit's layout could be good for Ferrari, who have been strong in Austria in the past.
"The circuit will be good and maybe better for the package as well, this one with a strange layout, let’s say. Maybe good for Ferrari, historically here as well with a long straight and short corners so maybe Austria we have a little bit more pace.”
The Spaniard was unsure whether he and Aston Martin would be able to catch Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria. He reiterated the difference in layout and how some tracks will favor him, while others won't. He concluded:
“I don’t know. I think we need to wait for different layouts, different circuits because, as I said, in Barcelona, just two weeks before Canada we were 55 seconds or one minute behind the leader. So, I think it was track-specific. It was a very good weekend for us, but I hope we can close that gap, yes.”
As of now, Fernando Alonso is third in the drivers' championship table and is chasing Sergio Perez, who has not been delivering good performances in the past few races.