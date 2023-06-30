2023 Austrian F1 GP qualifying: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, and more

Formula 1 is about to go racing at the Austrian GP, which will be held in Spielberg, Austria. This small town is famous for the Red Bull Ring circuit, where the F1 circus arrives annually. The main chunk of Europe-based races starts with Austria.

As of now, teams and drivers have already arrived at the venue and attended the press conferences and media interviews in their initial interactions before the race. This will be a thrilling weekend as Austria will host the new sprint race format, with Friday qualifying, Saturday sprint shootout and race, and the main race on Sunday.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the 2023 F1 Austrian GP qualifying session that will be held on Friday, June 30.

Where to watch the 2023 F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Since the sport is broadcast in almost every country in the world, there are hundreds of sports channels where fans can watch the qualifying session of the Austrian GP.

Here is the entire list of countries and channels on which Formula 1 is broadcast (via F1.com):

COUNTRY CHANNEL AFRICA SuperSport ALBANIA RTSH ARMENIA FastSports AUSTRALIA Fox SportsFoxtelKayoNetwork Ten AUSTRIA Servus TVORF AZERBAIJAN AzTVIdman Azerbaycan BELGIUM RTBFTelenetPlay Sports BOSNIA Sport Klub BRAZIL BandeirantesBandsports BULGARIA NovaDiema Sports CAMBODIA beIN Sports CANADA RDSRDS 2TSNNoovo CARIBBEAN FlowSports CHINA CCTVShanghai TVGuangdong CHINESE TAIPEI VideolandELTA CROATIA Sport Klub CYPRUS Cytavision CZECH REPUBLIC AND SLOVAKIA AMC DENMARK TV3+TV3 SportViaplay ESTONIA Viaplay EURASIA Setanta Sport FINLAND ViaplayV sport +V sport 1 FRANCE Canal+ GERMANY Sky Deutschland GREECE ANT1ANT1+ HONG KONG beIN Sport HUNGARY M4 (MTVA Sport Channel) ICELAND Viaplay INDONESIA beIN Sport IN-SHIP & IN-FLIGHT Sport 24Sport 24 Extra ISRAEL Sport 5 ITALY Sky Italia JAPAN Fuji TVDAZN KOSOVO Sport KlubArtmotion Kosovo LAOS beIN Sport LATIN AMERICA ESPN LATVIA Viaplay LITHUANIA Viaplay LUXEMBOURG RTL Télé Lëtzebuerg MACEDONIA Sport Klub MALAYSIA AND BRUNEI beIN SPORTS MALTA Go Sports MENA SSCMBC MEXICO Fox Sports Mexico MONTENEGRO SportKlub MYANMAR Canal+ SportsCanal+ ACTION NETHERLANDS Viaplay Viaplay Xtra NEW ZEALAND Sky NZ NORWAY V sport 1 V sport + Viaplay PAPUA NEW GUINEA & PACIFIC ISLANDS TVWAN Sports PHILIPPINES beIN SPORTS POLAND Viaplay PORTUGAL Sport TV ROMANIA Digisport Orange SportPrima Sport SERBIA Sport Klub SINGAPORE beIN SPORTS SLOVENIA Sport Klub SOUTH KOREA Coupang Play SPAIN AND ANDORRA F1 DAZN SWEDEN Viaplay V sport motor TV10 SWITZERLAND SRF RSI RTS THAILAND beIN SPORTS TURKEY S Sport S Sport Plus UKRAINE Setanta Ukraine UNITED KINGDOM Sky Sports C4 USA ESPN ESPN Deportes VIETNAM K+

Apart from this, fans can also watch all the action plus extra content before and after the Austrian GP on F1TV. It is a subscription-based streaming platform that exclusively broadcasts Formula 1 and all its official feeder series, like F2 and F3. If a country is not mentioned in the list provided above, fans can try to check whether F1TV works for them.

Fernando Alonso not too optimistic ahead of the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Even though Aston Martin's motto is to attack Red Bull in the Austrian GP, Fernando Alonso was quite downbeat. Speaking to Sky Sports prior to the race, he explained how the circuit's layout could be good for Ferrari, who have been strong in Austria in the past.

"The circuit will be good and maybe better for the package as well, this one with a strange layout, let’s say. Maybe good for Ferrari, historically here as well with a long straight and short corners so maybe Austria we have a little bit more pace.”

The Spaniard was unsure whether he and Aston Martin would be able to catch Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria. He reiterated the difference in layout and how some tracks will favor him, while others won't. He concluded:

“I don’t know. I think we need to wait for different layouts, different circuits because, as I said, in Barcelona, just two weeks before Canada we were 55 seconds or one minute behind the leader. So, I think it was track-specific. It was a very good weekend for us, but I hope we can close that gap, yes.”

As of now, Fernando Alonso is third in the drivers' championship table and is chasing Sergio Perez, who has not been delivering good performances in the past few races.

