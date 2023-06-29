2023 Austrian GP: Weather report for the F1 race explored

Formula 1 is about to return to Spielberg for the 2023 F1 Austrian GP. The race will be held at the Red Bull Ring, which is a home race for the reigning world champions, Red Bull Racing. The stage is set for all 10 teams and 20 drivers as the race weekend begins.

The F1 race will be held on July 2, 2023, with a sprint shootout and sprint race a day before and qualifying on Friday. This new format was recently implemented by the FIA to further increase the thrill and entertainment value of races. However, teams and drivers will have less time to prepare as there will only be one practice session. This week's weather report looks quite fascinating as well.

Full weather report for the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Friday, June 30: FP1 AND Qualifying

FP1: 24°C

Qualifying: 21°C

Maximum temperature expected: 25°C

Minimum temperature expected: 13°C

Chance of rain: 60%

F24 @Formula24hrs 🌧 The weather forecasts for Austria this weekend haven't changed all week The weather forecasts for Austria this weekend haven't changed all week 😅🌧 https://t.co/CPKA1nFSj6

Saturday, July 1: Sprint Shootout and Sprint Race

Sprint Shootout: 20°C

Sprint: 19°C

Maximum temperature expected: 21°C

Minimum temperature expected: 14°C

Chance of rain: 80%

Sunday, July 2: Austrian Grand Prix

Austrian Grand Prix: 24°C

Maximum temperature expected: 25°C

Minimum temperature expected: 13°C

Chance of rain: 20%

Looking at the weather report, it is safe to say that the track will experience slight rainy conditions on Friday and Saturday. Since rain drastically changes an F1 race in terms of strategies, it will yet again be a thrilling Austrian GP to watch, provided it rains for real.

All the teams and drivers will constantly be checking the weather on and around the track and acting accordingly.

Aston Martin is ready to pounce on Red Bull in the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

Aston Martin have been surprising the entire F1 universe with their sudden rise in the sport. Though they are miles behind Red Bull and Max Verstappen, they have the intention to chase them as hard as possible, especially in Austria.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Aston Martin's team principal Mike Krack, said:

"The latest evolutions seem to work. Now circuits with high-speed corners are coming and I think our car will improve. We are looking forward to Austria, because that is where we will see the true strength of Red Bull. Our motto for Spielberg: Attack."

The British team are currently in third place in the constructors' championship, with their new recruit, Fernando Alonso, standing on almost every single podium, despite being the eldest on the grid.

