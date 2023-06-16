2023 Canadian F1 GP: Exploring the schedule, timings and more for Friday’s practice session

F1's next stop is the streets of Montreal on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the 2023 edition of the Canadian Grand Prix. The 4.3-kilometre, fast-paced circuit usually requires relatively less downforce for cars to reach their top speeds, crossing 320 kmph on the final straight.

Over the course of 70 laps around the 13-turn track, drivers will cover a total distance of 305.2 kilometres.

The laptime record on this circuit is held by Valtteri Bottas after setting a whopping 1:13.078 in his Mercedes W10 back in 2019, one of the Silver Arrows' most dominant years.

The F1 race weekend will have the classic schedule, with three free practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday, and then the main race on Sunday. With the sessions on Friday coming up, here is the official schedule and track timings for the day.

Friday -

Free Practice 1 - 13:30 to 14:30

Free Practice 2 - 17:00 to 18:00

The first two F1 practice sessions are of extreme importance to drivers and teams since they can try and test different setups for optimum performance.

How will the weather condition be during the Friday F1 practice sessions in Canada?

The weather during the Canadian Grand Prix this year is expected to be turbulent. There will be very high chances of rain on Saturday, which holds the third free practice session and qualifying.

Here is the official weather forecast for the F1 practice session on Friday in Montreal.

Minimum temperature - 22 degrees Celsius/71.6 Fahrenheit

Maximum temperature - 14 degrees Celsius/57.2 Fahrenheit

Chance of Rain - 60%

High possibility of rain on Friday could help teams prepare for the conditions on Saturday.

Considering his performances so far, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be the favorite to grab his sixth win of the season at the Canada GP. He is also the defending champion at the track.

Mercedes, on the other hand, will be hoping to build on their double podium finish at the Spanish GP. Other teams will be hoping that their upgrades start paying dividends in Canada as well.

