2023 Canadian F1 GP: Why is the FP1 session red-flagged?

The first practice session of the F1 Canadian Grand Prix saw only six minutes of running after the red flag was shown down by the FIA on Friday. Many assumed that Pierre Gasly's parked Alpine on a fast sector of the track was the reason for it. However, it has been revealed that it is a completely unrelated issue.

The session was stopped for a long time until the FIA released a statement on the incident. Apparently, there has been an issue with the local CCTV, a kind of syncing issue between them and F1. It has been told that the locals of Melbourne are working on the same to get the session going again.

FIA also added that the session cannot be resumed before the issue is fixed because of safety reasons. Safety has become one of the priorities of Formula 1 stewards in the modern era, and hence, no risk can be taken.

There will be a 2.5-hour gap between FP1 and the second practice session. So, one can expect some action during the second session of the Canadian GP.

F1 to give extra time during FP2 of the Canadian Grand Prix

It is mandatory for F1 to have a minimum of a two-hour gap between any two sessions during a race weekend. There is supposed to be a 2.5-hour gap between FP1's ending and FP2's starting at the Canadian GP. This is good enough for the drivers and the team for a couple of reasons.

The first practice session is usually a test for the drivers and teams to try out different setups and make the car drivable in their own way. However, since the drivers had only six minutes' worth of running in FP1, it is apparent that none of them could do any proper laps.

Hence, the stewards have announced that FP2 will be a 90-minute session, instead of the usual 60. It will start half an hour early than the scheduled time, making up (somewhat) for the time lost in FP1. The session will now start at 16:30 (local time).

However, there are some issues regarding this as FP2 is expected to be a wet session. So, while the drivers will be able to test out their inters and wet setups, they will still lack running the cars on dry compounds.

