The 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix's qualifying was an intense affair. There was plenty of rain, racing, and of course, plenty of drama. Max Verstappen took pole position, his second in Montreal, followed by surprise entry Nico Hulkenberg of Haas F1. Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin finished P3 to top off the top-3 for tomorrow’s race.

The Mercedes F1 duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished P4 and P5, respectively. Hamilton out-qualifying his teammate levels the qualifying score between the two to four apiece.

Monaco podium winner Esteban Ocon will start tomorrow's race at P6. Following the Alpine driver is McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at P7 and P8. The Papaya team had an impressive outing despite the Australian’s crash in Q3. Carlos Sainz’s penalty also helped the rookie driver to climb up a spot and start behind Norris.

Another driver aided by the Spaniard’s penalty was Williams' Alex Albon. The Thai-British driver also topped the charts in Q2 after his gamble paid off massively. Charles Leclerc likewise gained a position and will start tomorrow's race in P10.

Max Verstappen takes pole with Haas' Nico Hulkenberg alongside him on the front row!



Bottom 10 for 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal

The bottom 10 for the Canadian Grand Prix is led by the penalized Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz. Despite a P8 finish, a 3-place grid penalty means the Spaniard will start tomorrow’s race at P11, ahead of Sergio Perez. The Mexican endured yet another disastrous qualifying and will have to climb up the field quickly from his P12 position.

Home favorite Lance Stroll will start the Canadian Grand Prix from the 13th position. Kevin Magnussen will start behind the Aston Martin driver in the 14th position. Valtteri Bottas’ poor form continues as he could only muster a measly P15 finish at Montreal.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will begin his race from the 16th position. Following him is the disappointed Pierre Gasly, who was blocked by Carlos Sainz during his fast lap in Q1.

Nyck de Vries will look to impress AlphaTauri and Co. as he starts tomorrow’s race from the 18th position. Logan Sargeant will take the 19th spot on the grid and troubled Alfa Romeo driver Zhou Guanyu will start at P20.

With weather conditions getting brutal at the qualifying on Saturday, tomorrow’s race promises to be a great watch for fans and drivers alike.

Will Max Verstappen continue to cruise to his 3rd F1 championship, or can anyone challenge the Dutchman for the win? Let us know who will win tomorrow’s Canadian F1 GP in your opinion.

