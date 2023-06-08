2023 Canadian GP: F1 schedule for the race in Montreal explored

Formula 1 will soon return for the Canadian GP, the ninth race of the 2023 season. Canada has delivered some of the most thrilling and nail-biting races in the past. Last year, Max Verstappen won the race but was closely chased by Carlos Sainz. We also witnessed a surprise front-row start from Fernando Alonso when he was in Alpine.

As usual, F1 teams and drivers will be racing at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, which is 4.361 km long with 14 corners and three DRS zones. The race will be 70 laps.

Though this year's Canadian GP is still more than a week away, fans should know the schedule for the race weekend.

Full schedule for the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

FRIDAY JUNE 16

13:30 - 14:30 - FIRST PRACTICE SESSION

17:00 - 18:00 - SECOND PRACTICE SESSION

SATURDAY JUNE 17

12:30 - 13:30 - THIRD PRACTICE SESSION

16:00 - 17:00 - QUALIFYING SESSION

Despite fires in Canada are still worrying, it looks like the smoke and air quality is improving and it is expected that the wind and rain can help to clean the environment. | Following @wearetherace information, F1 believes the Canadian GP wouldn't be at risk.Despite fires in Canada are still worrying, it looks like the smoke and air quality is improving and it is expected that the wind and rain can help to clean the environment. 🚨| Following @wearetherace information, F1 believes the Canadian GP wouldn't be at risk.Despite fires in Canada are still worrying, it looks like the smoke and air quality is improving and it is expected that the wind and rain can help to clean the environment. https://t.co/mE0ycWakmF

SUNDAY JUNE 18

14:00 - 16:00 - CANADIAN GRAND PRIX (70 LAPS OR 120 MINS)

All the times mentioned above are local track times (GMT-4). Of course, the Canadian GP will be watched by millions from all across the globe. Hence, they can convert the timings provided to their time zone to catch all the action when it is live.

Fernando Alonso on Spanish GP and his aim for the Canadian GP

Fernando Alonso did not have the best race at the Spanish GP. The Spaniard ended up in seventh place, behind both Mercedes and Red Bull drivers and Carlos Sainz. Speaking to the media, he explained how both George Russell and Sergio Perez were faster than him and how the Silver Arrows have gained quite a lot of points in the constructors' championship.

He said:

“After starting quite far back, I was able to recover – but only up to a certain point. Both Russell and Checo were faster than us today, so there was a lot of work to do. Looking at the Constructors, it’s true that Mercedes gained some important points but we again gained points on Ferrari.”

However, Alonso was optimistic about the Canadian GP and British GP, where Aston Martin will be bringing a few upgrades. The 41-year-old is determined to crush his rivals in Montreal.

He said:

“In Canada, we’ll bring more things, and in Silverstone too… It will all depend on which team is bringing updates. Even then, with a normal qualifying, we would have started alongside Hamilton and could have had some better chances. I think it’s just one race – and then in Canada, we crush them.”

Currently, Fernando Alonso is in third place in the drivers' championship with 99 points. However, he is being chased by Lewis Hamilton, who has 87 points.

