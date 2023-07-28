2023 F1 Belgian GP upgrades: Who has brought what?

As F1 arrives at Spa-Francorchamps for the 2023 F1 Belgian GP, there are many teams that will be bringing major upgrades to their cars. This is the last race before the three-week-long summer break, which the sport takes to take a breather before hurling towards the season finale. Hence, it is quite an important race to test all the updates teams have been working on before starting to gradually shift their focus on 2024 cars.

Despite adverse weather forecasts, nine out of 10 teams have brought one or more upgrade parts in order to improve their cars. Here is a list of all the upgrades from all the teams for the Belgian GP.

Upgrade parts brought by all nine teams ahead of the 2023 F1 Belgian GP

#1 Red Bull

Despite comfortably leading the championship with more than 200 points, Red Bull too has brought upgrades to their RB19, though not a significant one. They will be changing the coke or engine cover in their car. The reason for that is that they want to reduce the cooling exit area ahead of the rear top wishbone to compensate for the cooler weather at Spa.

#2 Mercedes

Mercedes has updated several parts, like the sidepod inlet, engine cover, floor body, and rear wing. Most of these are introduced to improve performance in terms of flow conditioning, local load, and drag reduction. The new sidepod inlet is taller to improve airflow and engine cooling.

#3 Aston Martin

Aston Martin has also come up with three updated parts for the Belgian GP: the floor edge, rear wing, and beam wing. The rear and beam wings have been updated for track specifications to reduce drag, while the floor edge has been updated for local load.

#4 Ferrari

Despite struggling quite a lot during the 2023 F1 season, Ferrari has only brought a standard rear wing change to reduce drag for the Belgian GP.

#5 McLaren

McLaren's previous upgrade packages have worked like a charm ever since Austria. They have once again come to Spa with three upgraded parts: the beam wing, rear wing endplate, and rear wing. All three of these are purely to reduce aerodynamic drag and load on the car.

#6 Alpine

Alpine has had two horrendous Grand Prix at Silverstone and Hungaroring, where both their cars had to retire due to various issues and accidents. However, team principal Otmar Szafnauer was quite optimistic that they would bounce back and spoke about the new floor upgrades they were about to bring to Spa.

"There's an upgrade in Hungary but not that big. Then there's a floor in Spa", he added.



Alpine's Otmar Szafnauer said that there is a "significant" upgrade package coming before summer break being satisfied with the updates so far.

"There's an upgrade in Hungary but not that big. Then there's a floor in Spa", he added.

Optimising the front wing is now the aim.

The French F1 team has done exactly that, as they have brought a new front wing and floor body. The front wing is to lower the drag, while the floor is to gain downforce through several small local gains throughout the floor's body.

#7 Williams

Williams has had a decent season so far this year as they are no longer a backmarker team and are the top team in the lower midfield. They brought updated rear corner winglets and brake ducts, as well as a new front wing. Both of these parts are aimed at changing the drag and downforce efficiency of the car for the Belgian GP.

#8 Alfa Romeo

All three upgraded parts brought by Alfa Romeo are related to wings. They have updated the front wing, rear wing, and beam wing, all of which are related to reducing drag and balancing both the front and rear wings for Spa.

#9 AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri have had a horrendous 2023 F1 season, as they are dead last in the constructors' championship. Unfortunately, they have not brought any significant upgrades to the Belgian GP as well. The Italian outfit has only brought an updated rear wing with increased cut-out sides to increase the efficiency of the local load.