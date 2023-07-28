2023 F1 Belgian GP: What time is Formula 1 qualifying at Spa? Exploring the timings, schedule, and more

The 2023 F1 Belgian GP will be the third sprint weekend of six in the 2023 season. The Spa Francorchamps track Is one of the most iconic in the world of motorsports and is treasured and revered by every single driver on the grid.

However, the sprint weekend format may test the drivers and how quickly they adjust to the fast and long Spa track in their bid to prepare for the qualifying session for the main race later on Friday. Just like every other sprint weekend, drivers and teams will only have one practice session to prepare themselves for the rest of the busy weekend.

The timings for the F1 Belgian GP qualifying session are as follows:

GMT- 15:00

BST- 16:00

IST- 20:30

CEST- 17:00

ET- 11:00

PTA- 8:00

EST- 01:00

JST- 00:00

F1 fans can catch the action by live streaming on the F1TV app in India while in the USA, ESPN will broadcast the event with Sky Sports and Channel 4 doing the same in the UK.

How is the weather forecast for the F1 Belgian GP qualifying?

Although there are high predictions of heavy showers during the FP1 session, Qualifying, which will be held around 5 pm local time, looks set to avoid the worst of the day's weather even if lighter rain is still forecast. However, it remains to be seen just how the week's rain will leave the circuit.

Many drivers have spoken about the poor visibility at the Spa-Francorchamps track and how it impacts them in the car. As per Sky Sports, Charles Leclerc said:

"Then, visibility. It's really difficult to put into words what we are seeing, apart from that we see nothing. We are not exaggerating when we say we don't see anything. We really don't see anything when it's raining. This is a really big problem for F1 and motorsport in general. Any single-seaters have quite a bit of downforce and quite a lot of spray."

Commenting on the potential danger of the track, he continued:

"This causes quite a lot of incidents just because we cannot react to what's in front. It's easy to say that but much more difficult to find a solution. I know the FIA is on it and trying to do the best on that."

"In the end, safety comes first and this needs to be the priority. Us drivers shouldn't complain if we don't have any laps because it's not safe to do so with anything that has happened."

It will be interesting to see if there will be any rain during the qualifying session and whether it will provide some surprises in terms of results.