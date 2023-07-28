2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast for this weekend?

The 2023 F1 Belgian GP is the last race before the three-week-long summer break, where teams and drivers will relax before getting back to work for the rest of the season in 2023. Moreover, this race is one of the most iconic contests in the calendar and is loved by many drivers since it takes place at Spa-Francorchamps.

Though this is a famous track with a few slow corners and lots of fast ones, Spa is also well-known for its treacherous weather conditions. F1 races at the track usually take place during heavy rain, where the bravery of the drivers is tested.

On Friday, July 28, the first practice session and the qualifying session for the main race will take place, during which the maximum temperature will be 19°C and the minimum will be 15°C. There are strong chances (80%) for heavy showers and possible thunderstorms during the first practice session and even the qualifying.

On Saturday, July 29, the Sprint Shootout and the main Sprint race will take place. The maximum temperature will go up to 20°C and the minimum is expected to be 16°C. Though there will be fewer chances of rain compared to Friday (60%), a light drizzle could still fall during the race sessions.

On Sunday, July 30, when the main 2023 F1 Belgian GP will take place, the maximum temperature will be 17°C and the minimum will be 12°C. The chance of rain will further decrease after Saturday (40%).

The track could experience some light drizzle but there will be high chances of changeable weather conditions during the race.

Max Verstappen is excited to drive on his 'favorite F1 track on the calendar'

Reigning world champion and championship-leading driver Max Verstappen recently stated how eager he is to drive at Spa-Francorchamps for the 2023 F1 Belgian GP.

As per Verstappen.com, the Red Bull driver stated that Spa is his favorite track on the race calendar and is looking forward to the race weekend, even though it has a sprint format. He said:

"I’m looking forward to the Sprint race in Belgium. It looks like it’s going to be quite a rainy weekend so we’ll see what impact that’ll have as it always makes it a bit more interesting and chaotic. Spa is, of course, my favorite track on the calendar so I’m looking forward to racing there and seeing the fans, it should be a fun weekend."

Max Verstappen is currently leading the F1 drivers' championship table with 281 points while his teammate Sergio Perez is in second place with 171 points.