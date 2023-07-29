2023 F1 Belgium GP: Full starting grid for the sprint race at Spa

The Sprint Shootout of the 2023 F1 Belgian GP was delayed quite a bit due to heavy rains. Though it was not raining during the shootout time period, it was delayed since marshals and the race management team were clearing some water from the track.

The shootout session was exciting, especially due to the damp weather conditions. All drivers were on intermediate tires and were trying their best to put on a fast lap during the SQ1 session. In the SQ2, the track dried quite a bit, but not enough for the full dry tires.

Formula 1



We'll be a bit delayed starting this one - updates as we get them!



Welcome to a very soggy Sprint Saturday. We'll be a bit delayed starting this one - updates as we get them!

One of the highlights during the shootout was Lance Stroll crashing into the wall and bringing out the red flag during SQ2. He risked driving on a slightly damp track with medium-dry tires and unfortunately lost control of his car. Since there were only 29 seconds left in the session, it did not restart. Hence, it didn't allow anyone else from improving their lap times.

Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, and Logan Sargeant did not even get the time to set a single lap time in SQ2.

RED FLAG



Stroll's in the barrier! Attempting a masterstroke with an early switch to dry tyres, he slides off at the Corner with no name



RED FLAG. Stroll's in the barrier! Attempting a masterstroke with an early switch to dry tyres, he slides off at the Corner with no name

The SQ3 was the most exhilarating session, as the track was drying up and every driver was improving their lap times each time they zoomed around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit. The most exciting lap was from Oscar Piastri, the McLaren F1 rookie, who finished in second place. This is his highest finish in any qualifying or sprint shootout session in F1.

Here is the entire pecking order after the shootout for the main F1 sprint race that will take place later today (Saturday):

Max Verstappen Oscar Piastri Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Lando Norris Pierre Gasly Lewis Hamilton Sergio Perez Esteban Ocon George Russell Daniel Ricciardo Alex Albon Logan Sargeant Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso Yuki Tsunoda Valtteri Bottas Kevin Magnussen Zhou Guanyu Nico Hulkenberg

Lewis Hamilton looking forward to a podium finish at the 2023 F1 Belgian GP after starting P3 on Sunday

Lewis Hamilton ended in third place in the qualifying session on Friday at the 2023 F1 Belgian GP. The Briton was shifted from fourth to third after Max Verstappen tumbled down the order due to his five-place grid penalty for the gearbox change.

In a post-qualifying interview on Friday, Hamilton said:

"The team did a great job in getting us around and quick turnarounds. I was just head down, maximizing as much as I could. At the end still a good chunk of Max... umm pretty impressive... but I'm really happy with the result we got."

Lewis Hamilton is well aware that he won't be able to catch Max Verstappen, but is hopeful for a good race on Sunday.