2023 F1 Brazilian GP: What does the starting grid look like?

The 2023 F1 Brazilian GP qualifying session recently took place on Friday (November 3). Though qualifying sessions usually take place on Saturdays, this was different, since the sport was hosting another one of its sprint race formats. The qualifying session itself was quite fascinating and exciting to watch due to the continuously changing weather, track temperature, and track grip.

As it went on, there were many surprise laps from teams and drivers that were not doing so well in the past sessions. This was mainly because the track was ramping up with more temperature and grip.

Though there were a few major upsets in the qualifying session, like some of the top drivers getting knocked out, it was still fun to watch. One of the major highlights was in Q3, when both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso could clock in great laps to secure P3 and P4, respectively.

Meanwhile, McLaren crumbled as Piastri went off track in Q3 due to drastic weather changes, and Lando Norris did not set a decent lap time before rain came pouring down.

Here is the entire starting grid confirmed for the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP, which will take place this Sunday (November 5):

#1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

#2 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#3 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

#4 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#5 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

#6 George Russell (Mercedes)

#7 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#8 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

#9 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

#10 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#11 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

#12 Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

#13 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

#14 Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

#15 Alex Albon (Williams)

#16 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

#17 Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

#18 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

#19 Logan Sargeant (Williams)

#20 Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

Lando Norris disappointed with 2023 F1 Brazilian GP qualifying results

Lando Norris did not have the best qualifying session in the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP. The Brit could only finish seventh in Q3 after clocking in a mediocre lap and not getting another chance for a fast lap due to drastic weather.

Norris was particularly gutted because the car underneath him was great and could easily be in pole position. Speaking to Sky Sports, the McLaren driver said,

"It was great, honestly, the car was amazing. Easily probably quick enough to be quickest today and on pole. So pretty gutted for that to end the way we did. I don't know what to feel about it. The car was amazing, it came alive a lot in qualifying and (was) easily good enough to be quickest." Norris said.

The weather could once again turn the table in the main F1 race at Interlagos.