2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will hold yet another edition of the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend that will feature the sprint for one final time in the 2023 season.

The track in Sao Paolo has probably delivered some of the best sprint races in the past two years and is probably the only circuit to consistently hold crowd-pleasing races, which turn out to be instant classics.

The amazing track layout has the tendency to throw a spanner in the works by bringing the surprise results such as Mercedes' dominance last year in the sprint and the race which turned out to be their only win of the season.

However, the drivers may face another tricky challenge this weekend with rain showers predicted in the area. As per GPFans, below is the weather forecast for the weekend:

Friday - FP1 and Qualifying

Forecast: FP1 may see the most concerning weather with a high chance of rain, with the threat remaining for qualifying.

Temperature: 30C/86F

Chance of precipitation: <40%

Saturday - Sprint Shootout and Sprint

Forecast: The conditions will be slightly cooler than the opening day.

Temperature: 27C / 81F

Chance of precipitation: 20%

Sunday - Race

Forecast: Pleasant weather with a gentle and cool breeze.

Highest temperature: 23C / 73F

Chance of precipitation: <0%

Mercedes F1 driver heads to Brazil for a better performance

Returning to the scene of his sole race win, Mercedes F1 driver George Russell is hoping that he will have a much improved weekend in Brazil compared to his struggles in the Mexican GP last week.

As per F1.com, Russell was optimistic about heading into Sao Paolo in his post-race comments. He said:

"We just need to have some clean weekends and show consistency, but I'm confident we'll achieve that. I’m looking forward to Brazil and I hope that we will show some good pace there too and hopefully we will be in a position to fight for the podium."

Team Principal Toto Wolff, however, was unsure how the Sprint weekend would suit the car and added:

"We don’t know yet how we will perform in Brazil next week. We will keep both feet on the ground, do our best job there and hopefully we’re in position to fight at the front."

It will be fascinating to see if the Mercedes F1 team can repeat their heroics in Brazil this time around too, as it is a track layout that might suit their car once again and will help them take the fight to Red Bull.