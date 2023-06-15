2023 F1 Canadian GP upgrades: Who is bringing what?

With the 2023 F1 Canadian GP right around the corner, let's take a look at the current standings and who is bringing upgrades to Montreal.

The biggest update news comes from Aston Martin, who are reportedly bringing major upgrades to keep up with their rivals Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows brought what was essentially a B-spec car to Monaco and then to Spain, where they showed terrific form. Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell appeared on the podium, taking P2 and P3, respectively.

Matthew J. Thompson🇬🇧 @realMJThompson



"We have brought big upgrades. I trust in my team and I truly believe our position in the Championship will be even higher. Our fans will enjoy a lot." #AstonMartin Boss Lawrence Stroll

Aston Martin, on the other hand, struggled in Barcelona, with a P6 and P7 finish for Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, respectively. However, the team has claimed that the F1 race in Spain was an outlier and that they will 'crush' their opponents come Canada.

Alpine is set to introduce a significant package of updates in Canada, building upon the previous updates introduced in Monaco. This is seen as an important step for the Enstone-based team.

Encouragingly, during the Spanish Grand Prix, the A523 car demonstrated competitive performance by closely trailing Aston Martin, confirming its capability of being approximately one second or slightly less behind Red Bull. This outcome provided a positive indication of the progress made by the Alpine F1 team.

Which F1 champions have crashed at the 'Wall of Champions'?

The Wall of Champions holds its position at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, situated on the outer curve following the final chicane of the track. It boasts a distinct character, with the warm greeting "Bienvenue au Quebec" adorning its structure, signifying its significance within the realm of motorsport history.

This legendary wall acquired its iconic moniker after an unforgettable incident during the 1999 Canadian Grand Prix. The event witnessed a gripping collision involving three esteemed Formula 1 world champions: Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, and Jacques Villeneuve. The aftermath of this dramatic crash led to their disqualification from the race.

Joining the list of champions who have encountered the Wall of Champions is Jenson Button, the former world champion, who experienced a collision with the wall in 2005. Interestingly, Button later achieved the ultimate triumph by claiming the 2009 world championship title.

Additionally, Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion, also succumbed to the wall's challenge during the 2011 race. Thus, a total of five world champions have collided with this iconic wall positioned at the exit of the final chicane.

With the race fast approaching in less than a week's time, it remains to be seen if any more F1 drivers will add their names to the list of those who have encountered this renowned obstacle, further enhancing the legacy of the Wall of Champions.

