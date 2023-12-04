2023 F1 Driver salaries: Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton to claim top spot

It's understood that F1 drivers are one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. They drive technologically advanced cars at eye-watering speeds. As it's an extremely dangerous and demanding sport to be in, they are paid quite well.

Of course, there are massive differences in figures across the grid, as some race for top teams and win championships, while others are rookies and still learning to survive in the sport.

Ten highest-paid F1 drivers as of 2023

Here's a list of the 10 highest-paid F1 drivers, their teams, and their salaries in 2023 (via Forbes):

Max Verstappen - Red Bull - $70,000,000 (Base salary - $45,000,000, Bonuses - $25,000,000)

Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes - $55,000,000

Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin - $34,000,000 (Base salary - $24,000,000, Bonuses - $10,000,000)

Sergio Perez - Red Bull - $26,000,000 (Base salary - $10,000,000, Bonuses - $16,000,000)

Charles Leclerc - Ferrari - $19,000,000 (Base salary - $14,000,000, Bonuses - $5,000,000)

Lando Norris - McLaren - $15,000,000 (Base salary - $5,000,000, Bonuses - $10,000,000)

Carlos Sainz - Ferrari - $14,000,000 (Base salary - $8,000,000, Bonuses - $6,000,000)

George Russell - Mercedes - $9,000,000 (Base salary - $4,000,000, Bonuses - $5,000,000)

Pierre Gasly - Alpine - $8,000,000 (Base salary - $5,000,000, Bonuses - $3,000,000)

Oscar Piastri - McLaren $8,000,000 (Base salary - $3,000,000, Bonuses - $5,000,000)

Note: These figures exclude any off-track earnings that drivers have.

Max Verstappen recently became the highest-paid F1 driver, surpassing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Dutchman recently clinched his third straight world title and dominated the 2023 season, winning 19 of 22 races with a whopping 575 points. Hence, he received a hefty bonus along with his base salary.

Despite having a long-term contract with Red Bull, his base salary could increase in the future if he continues to perform at such a high level.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhjme, only received his base salary of $55,000,000; hence, he became the second most well/paid driver in 2023.

However, according to The Telegraph, the new two-year contract with Mercedes will offer Hamilton around $63,234,500 for 2024 and 2025.