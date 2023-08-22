2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will return from the summer break and kickstart the second half of the season at Zandvoort which hosts the 2023 Dutch GP for the third year running this weekend.

There are several different storylines going into the Dutch GP weekend as it has been a pretty stagnant mid-season break for the first time in years. The nine teams will once again give their best shot to stop the dominance of Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

Home hero Verstappen will look to make history in front of his adoring fans by equaling the record for most consecutive wins held by Sebastian Vettel. But there is a possibility that the weather might also play its part during the weekend and possibly mix things up.

Below is the weather forecast for the 2023 F1 Dutch GP this weekend.

Friday - FP1 and FP2

Forecast: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze. FP1 and FP2 could be affected by the rain.

Temperature: 20C/ 68F

Chance of precipitation: 45%

Saturday - FP3 and Qualifying

Forecast: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze with a 56% chance of rain as qualifying begins.

Temperature: 19C/ 66F

Chance of precipitation: 56%

Sunday - Race

Forecast: Light rain showers and a fresh breeze. It's not looking as wet as the previous two days, but inclement weather persists.

Highest temperature: 18C/ 64F

Chance of precipitation: 17%

F1 Dutch GP organizer speaks about the race being a 'must-see' for fans

F1 Dutch GP director Imre van Leeuwen stated that they have created a full-day program for fans visiting the race this weekend to keep them occupied. As per Autosport, he said:

"We tried to create a full-day programme. The race content is more or less fixed, and of course, the race is the most important part. But from early morning, 8 am until the last fan leaves, we’ve tried to create a full event instead of only a race and to create a great atmosphere for the fans, and give them value for money."

Touching on how the location of the circuit influenced the organizing of this weekend's entertainment, he continued:

“We're a small circuit, not too many access roads. The entertainment program is not only there to entertain the fan, but also to entertain the fan so he or she stays longer or comes earlier, which gives less stress on the mobility plan."

"So there were different objectives to invest in the entertainment program. And we wanted to create the vibe that fans not only from Holland but also from other parts of the world, are willing to come to Zandvoort.”

This F1 race weekend is certainly one of the fan favorites as it attracts crowds in thousands every year.