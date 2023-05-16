2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP full schedule, timings, where to watch, and more explored

F1 will soon be heading towards Italy, in the city of Imola, for the first round of the two Italian Grands Prix on the calendar, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The race is considered one of the home races for the Prancing Horse on the grid, Ferrari. However, it didn't go as well for the team last year. After Carlos Sainz collided on the first lap, all hopes were left with Charles Leclerc. But things turned around after he spun during the race's final stages and couldn't even make it to the podium.

This year, the race will be again, but with a difference. Unlike last season, it will not be a sprint race, so the traditional weekend format will be followed. Here are the track timings for all of the sessions across the weekend.

Friday -

Free Practice 1 - 13:30 (CET)

Free Practice 2 - 17:00 (CET)

Saturday -

Practice 3 - 12:30 (CET)

Qualifying - 16:00 (CET)

Sunday -

Race - 15:00 (CET)

For those outside of Europe, here are the official timings for all of the sessions in different zones around the world.

Session GMT IST ET BRT PT AEDT JST FP1 11:30 17:00 07:30 08:30 04:30 22:30 20:30 FP2 15:00 20:30 11:00 12:00 08:00 02:00* 00:00* FP3 10:30 16:00 06:30 07:30 03:30 21:30 19:30 Qualifying 14:00 19:30 10:00 11:00 07:00 01:00* 23:00 Race 13:00 18:30 09:00 10:00 06:00 00:00* 22:00

* Next day

deni @fiagirly #ImolaGP : Happy race week, family!



Pirelli has opted to bring its softer range of compounds Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which means the C3 White hard, the C4 Yellow medium and the C5 Red soft will be made available to teams throughout the weekend.

Where can fans watch the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be streamed live on TV channels in different countries, but for places where no TV service is available to watch F1, F1TV will perhaps be the best way to watch the live stream of all the sessions throughout the weekend.

Fans will be able to watch their favourite drivers' onboard cameras, a data screen, and also a live track map. It will also indicate how fast drivers are going in comparison to each other and will be perfect for analysing.

In countries like India with no TV service available to watch Formula 1, a subscription to F1TV Pro would be the best way to watch the live stream of the race.

What kind of weather will the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix witness?

The previous two rounds of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix have seen wet races, and it doesn't look any better this season. It is expected that it will rain heavily this week around the region, and similar predictions are for race day.

EARLY WEATHER OUTLOOK - Unsettled weather in Italy. A low pressure will bring a lot of rain on Tue/Wed in Imola. On Sat/Sun, another low could be formed which will bring a risk of rain. Details TBC. Forecast confidence is low now. 19-22ºC.

Another wet race could make it an interesting one since races under the rain are more competitive than usual. Anyhow, Red Bull are expected to dominate the session. At the same time, Mercedes will be under constant eyes as they are perhaps bringing in an upgrade in the car's concept.

