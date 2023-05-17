2023 F1 Imola GP in jeopardy as paddock evacuated ahead of flood threat

Heading into the sixth race of the 2023 F1 season, the Imola GP is in jeopardy facing the threat of heavy rain and floods. F1 personnel present in the paddock on Tuesday (May 16) were asked to evacuate the track, amid concerns of flooding due to heavy rain.

The Emilia Romagna region in Italy has been hit by storms in recent weeks. The Department of Civil Protection issued a red alert warning indicating that there will be 100mm of rain on Tuesday and 150mm on Wednesday. Although the intensity of the showers is said to reduce on Thursday, the forecast predicts rain to continue till Sunday.

Team members and paddock personnel had arrived on track to prepare the garages and paddock for the Imola GP weekend. However, all people were asked to leave due to the rising levels in the Santerno river, which is adjacent to the track.

Italian authorities have issued flood and landslide warnings in the region following the inclement weather. A meeting between the National Crisis Unit and local politicians shared a notice for the people in the region:

"It was shared the possibility that, in the areas affected by the red alert, the mayors could foresee, for tomorrow, the closure of schools and roads most at risk, starting from those near the banks and landslide areas. The invitation to citizens is to avoid travel as much as possible and to resort, where possible, to smart working."

RBR Daily @RBR_Daily | Highest rain warning has been issued in Imola by the regional weather service ⛈️



Flood warnings have also been issued | Highest rain warning has been issued in Imola by the regional weather service ⛈️Flood warnings have also been issued 🚨 | Highest rain warning has been issued in Imola by the regional weather service ⛈️Flood warnings have also been issued 😳 https://t.co/amQNaBAZej

With the Imola GP attracting thousands of fans all over Europe, it is advised not to travel in the region for the next couple of days. The media activities are scheduled on Thursday (May 18), while the on-track activities begin on Friday (May 19). If rain storms continue until the weekend, F1 might be heading into a repeat of the 2021 Belgian GP.

Weekend schedule for the Imola GP

Heading into the sixth round of the season, F1 returns to the historic Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari for the Imola GP. The weekend is set to be action-packed with the threats of rain hovering over the track for all three days. The track will also host the F2 and F3 junior racing categories.

A new qualifying format will be tested this weekend, in the qualifying session on Saturday. Drivers have to use Hard tires in Q1, Medium tires in Q2, and Soft tires in Q1. However, if it rains during the session, they can use the intermediates of the wet weather tires.

Here is the F1 schedule for the weekend :

Friday, 19 May

11:30 am GMT (7:30 am ET): Emilia Romagna GP Practice One

03:00 pm GMT (11:00 am ET): Emilia Romagna GP Practice Two

Saturday, 20 May

10:30 am GMT (6:30 am ET): Emilia Romagna GP Practice Three

02:00 pm GMT (10:00 am ET): Emilia Romagna GP Qualifying

Sunday, 21 May

01:00 pm GMT (9:00 am ET): The EMILIA ROMAGNA GRAND PRIX

Poll : 0 votes