2023 F1 Las Vegas GP is going to be the biggest show on Earth, claims Haas boss Guenther Steiner

Haas boss Guenther Steiner reckons the upcoming 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP is going to be the biggest show on Earth. The Grand Prix is set to take place at the end of the 2023 season and is touted to be the sport's grandest event yet.

American audiences have suddenly shown an interest in the sport, leading to a significant investment by the sport's organizers on American soil. As a result, the USA is to host three races this year, with races in Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas. Steiner is the boss of the only American team on the grid, giving considerable weightage to his opinion on the matter.

The Haas boss appeared on Texan TV station KVUE and spoke about the upcoming F1 Las Vegas GP, claiming that while he can't 'judge' Las Vegas beforehand, he knows it will be the 'biggest show on Earth'. He said:

“Obviously I cannot one hundred percent judge Las Vegas but I think we know Las Vegas and we know our expectations. It is going to be the biggest show on Earth, ever. I think it’s a very interesting sport and as much as you say that we have an American rookie driver and an American team, I think it will get more interesting for America as a nation in the future.”

Christian Horner would go an 'extra weekend' for F1 Las Vegas GP

Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted that the addition of two more races to the already packed 22-race calendar (in 2022) is going to be challenging. However, a venue like Las Vegas would only add to the growth and spectacle of the sport.

Speaking to SkyF1, the Red Bull boss said that he'd favor an extra weekend in both Vegas and South Africa, stating:

"When you talk about 24 weekends out of 52 in a year, it does feel too much. But then when you look at the venues that are coming in, you think ‘okay, I’d definitely go an extra weekend for Vegas’. If South Africa was on the calendar, I’d definitely do an extra weekend for that as well."

Ak @Akay_19456 Christian Horner realising the cost of the Las Vegas Hotel tickets: Christian Horner realising the cost of the Las Vegas Hotel tickets: https://t.co/GwDZRg0ME8

The logistics of the sport are overwhelmingly difficult for teams to manage, with a multitude of organizing needed every weekend. However, with the sport's ever-growing popularity, it is no surprise that the promoters are making plans to expand their already-extensive calendars in the coming years.

With the Las Vegas GP set to be F1's biggest event yet, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the king of Sin City later this year.

Poll : 0 votes