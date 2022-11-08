2023 F1 Las Vegas GP: What are the ticket prices?

Ticket prices for the highly anticipated 2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix were revealed by the race organizers ahead of the race launch party on Wednesday.

The cheapest 'standing only' option costs $500 for the weekend with the prices going up as high as $10,000 for the skybox seats. The cheapest seated seats also cost big bucks, starting at $2000, and hotel prices on the strip have also soared for the weekend.

The race, scheduled to take place on November 18th, 2023, will be the first night race in the US. Two races already take place in the country, the F1 Miami GP in Florida, Miami, and the F1 US GP in Austin, Texas.

The FIA is trying to attract a US audience to a sport dominated by Europeans. Half the races on the calendar take place on European soil and no American driver has raced in the championship for a long time. The sport features a solitary American team, Haas, which has consistently failed to perform over the last few years.

Increasing the number of races in America will help the sport rake in huge amounts of money since other racing series like NASCAR are immensely popular here. F1 has recently attracted a lot of attention due to the Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive, leading to an influx of new fans to the sport. This has also led to brutal attacks on drivers on social media and new mental health issues for personnel working in the field.

F1 Las Vegas race one of the most expensive to attend

The race in the casino city of Las Vegas will be one of the most expensive for fans to attend. The idea of running the race on a street circuit along the famous Las Vegas strip easily raised hotel prices in the area.

Major hotel chains along the track bought tickets to the race in bulk and are now selling them in a package with their hotel rooms. MGM bought $20 million worth of tickets and is now reselling them by packaging them with their hotel rooms.

The race in Las Vegas was always expected to be expensive with how the inaugural Miami GP turned out. The prices for the Miami GP were super high, an indication of the prices for the Vegas race. Vegas and Miami races will now have the most expensive ordinary tickets on the F1 calendar.

