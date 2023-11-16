2023 F1 Las Vegas GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The race weekend for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP has started with a bang. This will be the first race in the entertainment capital of the world after 1982, when the sport hosted the race around the parking lot of the Caesars Palace Hotel.

This time, the event is much bigger and better than before, with a dedicated street track made around the city. This is the penultimate race of the 2023 season before the Abu Dhabi GP.

Here is everything to know about the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP.

Everything to know about 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP

Timings for all sessions

Expand Tweet

This particular race in Las Vegas will be a special one since the Grand Prix sessions will be held a day before they are actually held traditionally.

For example, the first practice session will be held on Thursday night instead of Friday. Moreover, the entire race will be held on Saturday night, not Sunday.

Here is the complete schedule for the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP:

Thursday

Practice 1: 8:30 to 9:30 pm

Friday

Practice 2: 12:00 to 1:00 am

Practice 3: 8:30 to 9:30 pm

Saturday

Qualifying: 12:00 to 1:00 am

Las Vegas GP: 10:00 pm (50 laps or 120 minutes)

All the timing mentioned above is the actual track time. Las Vegas is in the PST time zone. Since this race will be watched by millions of fans around the globe, they can simply take the time and convert it into their own time zone. This way, they can watch the race sessions live as they unfold and not miss any action.

Where to watch the Las Vegas GP

Expand Tweet

Since Formula 1 is one of the most famous sports in the world, loads of sports channels will broadcast the qualifying sessions and the main race. Some of them can even show all three practice sessions as well. Some of the most famous channels that will broadcast the race weekend are Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

Of course, not all countries and channels can be mentioned in a single article, simply because there are so many of them.

Apart from regular TV broadcasters, the sport also has its own streaming service called F1TV. In many countries, the only way to watch the Las Vegas GP will be through it. Fans will need a subscription in order to watch the race on it.