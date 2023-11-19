2023 F1 Las Vegas GP woes continue with class action lawsuit filed against organisation

The 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP did not kick off smoothly. Around nine minutes into FP1, Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was hit by a dislodged drain pipe cover on the track.

This resulted in a red flag and the complete cancellation of the session. The FIA delegates and track engineers arrived at the scene and started fixing every drain pipe so that covers would no longer be an issue.

Due to this, there was a two-and-a-half-hour delay in FP2. Since all the sessions were happening late at night, fans were forced to leave the circuit due to late-night transportation laws in the city. This, of course, left a bad taste as fans paid a lot to attend the Las Vegas GP, even if they were practice sessions.

It was recently reported that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the Las Vegas GP organization by Dimopoulos Law Firm, working in conjunction with JK Legal & Consulting. This was on behalf of 35,000 fans who were forced to leave the track between practice sessions and were only given a $200 voucher that can be used to purchase F1 merchandise.

The lead lawyer in the firm, Steve Dimopoulos, said (via PlanetF1):

“We will vindicate the rights of the fans that traveled great distances and paid small fortunes to attend but were deprived of the experience.”

In response to this, the Las Vegas GP organization reportedly stated that they refuse to comment on the lawsuit and will continue to focus on the event at hand, entertaining fans and ensuring their security.

“We cannot comment on the litigation. Our focus is on ensuring that our fans have an entertaining experience in a safe and secure environment which is always our top priority.”

According to motorsport.com, the lawsuit claims a breach in contract, negligence and deceptive trade practices against the defendants (fans). It remains to be seen how the lawsuit will be handled by the Las Vegas GP organizers.

David Croft dissatisfied with Las Vegas GP and F1's explanation of the FP1 and FP2 debacle

After both practice sessions were over late Thursday night, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Las Vegas GP CEO Renee Wilm released a statement explaining what exactly happened and why fans were removed from the circuit before FP2.

However, F1 commentator David Croft noticed that there was no sign of an apology in the entire statement. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Whilst a full explanation of what happened yesterday is always welcome, there are lots of words in this statement. Surely ‘sorry’ should have been first on the list? Such a shame that it wasn’t the first, the last, or anywhere"

At the time of FP2, F1 cars rolled out and did a 90-minute session, but there were hardly any spectators to watch them.