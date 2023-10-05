2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will return to the Lusail International Circuit in Doha to host the second edition of the Qatar Grand Prix and will be greeted by some boiling temperatures.

The 2023 F1 Qatar GP will host the 16th race of the season and will be the first race for the track since it signed a long-term deal in 2021.That year, Lewis Hamilton raced to a dominant win at the Lusail International Circuit and was followed by Max Verstappen.

As per F1.com, the conditions will once again be hot for the test the teams and drivers when they take to the track this week. Below is the weather forecast for the 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 – FP1 AND QUALIFYING

Conditions: A sunny and dry day with gusts of wind in the afternoon. Rising sand in places especially in FP1. FP1: 38°C // Q: 32°C.

Maximum temperature: 41 Celsius

Minimum temperature: 31 Celsius

Chance of rain: 0%

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 – SPRINT SHOOTOUT AND SPRINT

Conditions: A dry and sunny day with gusts of wind in the afternoon, and a little bit more in the morning. SS: 36°C // SPRINT: 32°C.

Maximum temperature: 40 Celsius

Minimum temperature: 31 Celsius

Chance of rain: 0%

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 – RACE WEATHER

Conditions: Fair weather all day, with light wind throughout. RACE: 32°C

Maximum temperature: 38 Celsius

Minimum temperature: 30 Celsius

Chance of rain: 0%

Liam Lawson expects a tough first outing at F1 Qatar GP

Liam Lawson will continue on his subsisting role for Daniel Ricciardo in Qatar as the Aussie is still nursing his hand injury.

The Kiwi expects a tough weekend for him in Qatar as it is a Sprint weekend, which will give him less time to adapt. The AlphaTauri driver said:

“I drove the Qatar track in the simulator at the end of last week. It’s very fast, a very high-speed circuit, and quite unique, and I’ve not seen many tracks like it, as there’s only one low-speed corner in the whole track.

"With only one free practice session, we drivers will have to know where to improve because it’ll get faster at night when it’s much cooler.

It will be fascinating to how Lawson will perform in possibly his last race in F1 for quite some time.