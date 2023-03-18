2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Timings for all regions and time zones revealed

F1 will return to racing in Saudi Arabia this week, with the lights shining down the streets of Jeddah for the second round of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship.

The race will be an important one for the teams who have brought in a few upgrades. At the same time, for others, it might be a test to ensure that they are still competitive enough, as it has been a while since the Bahrain Grand Prix and there could be a lot of changes.

Fans all around the world have been waiting to see the 2023 F1 season back in action after a two-week break since the race in Sakhir. This is the third time that Formula 1 will be racing down the streets of Jeddah.

Given below are the official timings of all the sessions throughout the weekend, divided as per the different time zones.

Session GMT IST ET BRT PT CET AEDT JST EAT CST FP1 13:30 19:00 09:30 10:30 06:30 14:30 00:30 22:30 16:30 07:30 FP2 17:00 22:30 13:00 14:00 10:00 18:00 04:00 02:00 20:00 11:00 FP3 13:30 19:00 09:30 10:30 06:30 14:30 00:30 22:30 16:30 07:30 Qualifying 17:00 22:30 13:00 14:00 10:00 18:00 04:00 02:00 20:00 11:00 Race 17:00 22:30 13:00 14:00 10:00 18:00 04:00 02:00 20:00 11:00

Fans can also add the entire F1 2023 schedule on their personal calendars to get a reminder for each race and all of the sessions.

What is the expected performance from teams ahead of the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

After the first race in Bahrain earlier this month, a lot of speculation can be made for most teams. Red Bull have had complete domination throughout the length of the race, and it is expected that they might as well continue with it.

However, with Aston Martin in the competition, the ones who were previously competing with Red Bull will have to keep an eye out for them as well. This is a major reminder for Ferrari, who did not have the perfect weekend in Sakhir. While Charles Leclerc retired from the race due to an issue in the CU of his car, Carlos Sainz was quickly overtaken by Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.

In contrast to these teams competing for victory in front of the pack, Mercedes will be expecting to have an enhanced performance to what they witnessed earlier. Though some minor changes in the car were revealed ahead of the Grand Prix weekend, the team could still suffer.

Mercedes will be looking forward to being in more competition with Ferrari and Aston Martin than Red Bull, which seems to be a far-fetched target for them currently

