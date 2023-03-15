2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Where to watch, timings and everything you need to know

The 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP is the next race on the 2023 F1 season calendar. The season kicked off with the Bahrain GP on March 5, where all the teams saw each other's true potential for the first time.

Though the first race of the season is always the most exciting, the Saudi Arabian GP will be no less so since it is quite different from Bahrain. It will be hosted at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah. This will be the third time the track will host a Grand Prix.

The track has gone through some changes to allow drivers to have better visibility in some corners. Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

Everything to know about the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Race Weekend Schedule

The next race in Jeddah will have a regular race weekend schedule, with three practice sessions, one qualifying session, and one main race.

On Thursday, March 16, F1 drivers and teams will have their usual media day where they will share their thoughts and plans ahead of the weekend. On Friday, March 17, the first official free practice session will commence at 4:30 pm local time (1:30 pm GMT). It will be followed by the second free practice session at 8 pm local time (5 pm GMT).

The third and final free practice session will be held on Saturday, March 18 and will begin at 4:30 pm local time (1:30 pm GMT). Following that, the qualifying session for the Saudi Arabian GP will begin at 8 pm local time (5 pm GMT). All three practice sessions and the qualifying session will be one hour long as usual.

Finally, the lights will go out on Jeddah International Circuit on Sunday (March 19) at 8 pm local time (5 pm GMT). The race will go on for 50 laps or 120 minutes if there is some sort of delay.

Millions of enthusiastic fans from all around the globe will tune in for the Saudi Arabian GP. Hence, writing the schedule for each and every time zone is simply not possible.

People can simply take the timings provided above and convert them according to their own time zone so that they do not miss any sessions.

Where to watch

F1 is gradually gaining a lot of popularity in many countries, especially in the US. As a result, the sport will be aired and streamed on several TV channels and online OTT platforms.

Some of the most popular channels where fans can watch the spectacle include Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and beIN Sports.

People can also buy a subscription to F1 TV to watch the entire race with access to live telemetry and onboard camera footage of each and every driver.

