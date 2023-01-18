2023 F1 schedule: What is the calendar for next season?

F1 revealed their final 2023 race calendar after making some minor changes. The Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit had to be pulled out of the season for the fourth time in a row.

Although there was speculation about a possible replacement for the Grand Prix, F1 revealed that it would not happen. So, the 'record-breaking' 24-race calendar was turned back to a 23-race calendar.

The season will kick off in Bahrain, and the gap between Australia and Azerbaijan, because of the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, will be long enough to call it a short summer break. With one new race added at Las Vegas right before ending the season at Abu Dhabi, the 2023 season will be interesting to watch.

Here is the entire confirmed race calendar for 2023:

Date Grand Prix Venue March 5 Bahrain Sakhir March 19 Saudi Arabia Jeddah April 2 Australia Melbourne April 30 Azerbaijan Baku May 7 Miami Miami May 21 Emilia Romagna Imola May 28 Monaco Monaco June 4 Spain Barcelona June 18 Canada Montreal July 2 Austria Speilberg July 9 United Kingdom Silverstone July 23 Hungary Budapest July 30 Belgium Spa August 27 Netherlands Zandvoort September 3 Italy Monza September 17 Singapore Singapore September 24 Japan Suzuka October 8 Qatar Lusail October 22 USA Austin October 29 Mexico Mexico City November 5 Brazil Sao Paulo November 18 Las Vegas Las Vegas November 26 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

The 2023 F1 season will be starting much earlier, in March, than it has been for the past couple of seasons. This is due to the number of races that will be held in the upcoming season.

Even with almost a month's early start in contrast to 2022, the season will be ending almost a week later than when the previous season ended.

av¹ @floorstappen it's literally as long as the summer break @F1 be SO fr with that gap between aus and baku

What does the future hold for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton's victory at the Shanghai International Circuit in China was the last time F1 fans witnessed a race in the country. After that, COVID-19 made it impossible to race in the country for the 2020 season, followed by the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Formula Weekly @formula_weekly_ The Chinese GP has not been replaced meaning the 2023 calendar stands at 23 races!



The season starts in Bahrain in March



#fia #F1 #chinesegp The Chinese GP has not been replaced meaning the 2023 calendar stands at 23 races!The season starts in Bahrain in March 🚨 The Chinese GP has not been replaced meaning the 2023 calendar stands at 23 races! The season starts in Bahrain in March 🏁 #fia #F1 #chinesegp

After negotiations with the authorities, the Chinese Grand Prix was set to return in the upcoming season with a record-breaking 24 races. However, in early December, it had been announced that the Grand Prix will not be held this season also. The reason was yet again COVID restrictions by the government, as Autosport quoted Formula 1's statement.

"Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation."

Although China has a contract with F1 till 2025, it has been running pretty much dry because of the reasons mentioned above. The earliest possible return for the circuit will now be in 2024, which is not yet confirmed.

However, even if it happens, there will be only two races before the contract expires, and it will be a gamble if the authorities decide to extend it. This would now depend on how the Government of China responds before the 2024 season.

