Create

2023 F1 schedule: What is the calendar for next season?

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Jan 18, 2023 12:54 AM IST
F1 Grand Prix of China
A general view of the grid before the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 15, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

F1 revealed their final 2023 race calendar after making some minor changes. The Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit had to be pulled out of the season for the fourth time in a row.

Although there was speculation about a possible replacement for the Grand Prix, F1 revealed that it would not happen. So, the 'record-breaking' 24-race calendar was turned back to a 23-race calendar.

The season will kick off in Bahrain, and the gap between Australia and Azerbaijan, because of the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix, will be long enough to call it a short summer break. With one new race added at Las Vegas right before ending the season at Abu Dhabi, the 2023 season will be interesting to watch.

Here is the entire confirmed race calendar for 2023:

DateGrand PrixVenue
March 5Bahrain Sakhir
March 19Saudi ArabiaJeddah
April 2Australia Melbourne
April 30Azerbaijan Baku
May 7 Miami Miami
May 21Emilia RomagnaImola
May 28MonacoMonaco
June 4SpainBarcelona
June 18Canada Montreal
July 2 AustriaSpeilberg
July 9United KingdomSilverstone
July 23Hungary Budapest
July 30BelgiumSpa
August 27NetherlandsZandvoort
September 3ItalyMonza
September 17SingaporeSingapore
September 24JapanSuzuka
October 8 QatarLusail
October 22USAAustin
October 29MexicoMexico City
November 5Brazil Sao Paulo
November 18Las VegasLas Vegas
November 26Abu DhabiYas Marina

The 2023 F1 season will be starting much earlier, in March, than it has been for the past couple of seasons. This is due to the number of races that will be held in the upcoming season.

Even with almost a month's early start in contrast to 2022, the season will be ending almost a week later than when the previous season ended.

@F1 be SO fr with that gap between aus and baku 😭 it’s literally as long as the summer break

What does the future hold for the F1 Chinese Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton's victory at the Shanghai International Circuit in China was the last time F1 fans witnessed a race in the country. After that, COVID-19 made it impossible to race in the country for the 2020 season, followed by the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

🚨 The Chinese GP has not been replaced meaning the 2023 calendar stands at 23 races! The season starts in Bahrain in March 🏁 #fia #F1 #chinesegp

After negotiations with the authorities, the Chinese Grand Prix was set to return in the upcoming season with a record-breaking 24 races. However, in early December, it had been announced that the Grand Prix will not be held this season also. The reason was yet again COVID restrictions by the government, as Autosport quoted Formula 1's statement.

"Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation."

Although China has a contract with F1 till 2025, it has been running pretty much dry because of the reasons mentioned above. The earliest possible return for the circuit will now be in 2024, which is not yet confirmed.

However, even if it happens, there will be only two races before the contract expires, and it will be a gamble if the authorities decide to extend it. This would now depend on how the Government of China responds before the 2024 season.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...