2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will head to its original night race for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Circuit this weekend.

The Singapore GP, the nice race of this season, first took place in 2008. It is known as one of the hottest and most physically demanding circuits for drivers. The tropical and humid climate of the area makes it harder for the drivers and the teams to perform at their best.

However, heading into the 2023 edition of the Singapore GP, there might be some respite for the drivers as the conditions look to be slightly on the colder side with some chances of rain on all three days.

According to the data provided by Williams F1.com, below is the full weather forecast for all three days of the 2023 F1 Singapore Grand Prix:

Friday, September 15: FP1 and FP2

Conditions: The conditions for both FP1 and FP2 are expected to be dry throughout with slight chances of showers.

Maximum temperature expected: 33 Celsius

Minimum temperature expected: 18 Celsius

Chance of rain: 20%

Saturday, September 16: FP3 and Qualifying

Conditions: The weather will be a bit more unpredictable on the second day as the chances of rain will increase heading into qualifying.

Maximum temperature expected: 31 Celsius

Minimum temperature expected: 19 Celsius

Chance of rain: Less than 40%

Sunday, September 17: Main Race

Conditions: There are higher chances of rain for the main race which could see a start similar to last year.

Maximum temperature expected: 30 Celsius

Minimum temperature expected: 19 Celsius

Chance of rain: Less than 50%

Aston Martin F1 director claims changes to the track will improve racing in the Singapore Grand Prix

Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough stated that the track changes at the Marina Bay Circuit will improve tire wear and racing this weekend. As per Autosport, he said:

"I think it (the Singapore Grand Prix) is going to be easier on the tyres because all the braking and traction zones and the degradation that comes from that should just be a bit easier. Normally what happened was, by the end of the lap, because there was not a lot of recovery time for the tyres, your rears, in particular, were absolutely stinking hot on the old layout."

He added:

"What this will do is allow them to cool a bit, and your tyres won't be as bad in these last few corners. So actually it makes life easier I think from the tyre side. You are still going to be probably at max downforce around the circuit due to everything else, that's not going to really change too much."

It will be fascinating to see the new track changes result in fans being treated to another classic Singapore GP this weekend.