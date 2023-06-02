2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix: What is the weather report like for the weekend in Barcelona

The 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix is already underway as the teams and their drivers test their cars around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during Friday's practice sessions. However, several fans will be eager to know about the weather conditions for qualifying and the main race.

Weather is a huge variable that drastically changes the outcome of the race, especially when it rains. During rainy contests, teams have to quickly change their strategy to a wet-weather race and bring their drivers in for intermediates or wet tires.

The overall pace of the race slows down and drivers are more susceptible to making mistakes and crashes. Prior to the Spanish Grand Prix, the race in Monaco was extremely chaotic simply because of showers.

When it comes to Barcelona, drivers have already experienced a sunny first practice session with almost no cloud cover. However, the weather can change in a matter of hours as well. Here is the complete weather report for the entire 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

Complete weather report for the 2023 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Friday, June 2 – FP1 And FP2

Conditions: A sunny morning is expected to be followed by unsettled conditions with showers around the track area, mainly on the hills around, including a slight chance of it briefly hitting the track during FP2. FP1: 22°C // FP2: 23°C

Maximum temperature expected: 23 Celsius

Minimum temperature expected: 15 Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

Saturday, June 3 – FP3 And Qualifying

Conditions: The same kind of weather is due with an unsettled air mass in the afternoon, developing showers, and a slight chance of them spreading over the track. FP3: 21°C // Q: 23°C

Maximum temperature expected: 23 Celsius

Minimum temperature expected: 15 Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

Sunday, June 4 – Race Weather

Conditions: The day will be sunny at first, then become unsettled on the hills around it, with a slight chance of a shower during the race. RACE: 23°C

Maximum temperature expected: 23 Celsius

Minimum temperature expected: 15 Celsius

Chance of rain: 40%

Though the chance of rain on all three days is said to be 40%, the weather can obviously change quite drastically. When F1 teams arrived on the circuit on Thursday morning, there were light showers all around the track. Luckily, it dried up quite quickly.

Hence, the climate is still unpredictable in Barcelona and it can rain almost any time, either during a session or overnight.

The Spanish Grand Prix will be held on June 4 on the famous Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. It is a 4.657-kilometer-long track with two DRS zones and 14 turns.

The race will either be 66 laps or two hours, depending on the safety cars and red flags. One of the major changes to the track has been the removal of the final chicanes.

