2023 F1 United States GP: Full results as Max Verstappen wins the race in Austin

Max Verstappen clinched victory at the 2023 United States Grand Prix, securing an impressive 15th win of the season. However, the reigning three-time world champion's path to victory was far from straightforward, as he started from a challenging sixth position on the grid.

The Dutch maestro demonstrated unparalleled grit, seizing the lead on the 28th lap of the 56-lap race. This win marked Verstappen's 50th career victory in Formula 1.

Meanwhile, Mercedes icon Lewis Hamilton delivered a standout performance, securing a commendable second-place finish, a mere 2.225 seconds adrift of Verstappen.

Lando Norris of McLaren, an early frontrunner, led for a substantial portion of the race before ultimately settling for a well-deserved third-place finish at the Circuit of The Americas.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez rounded off the top five, displaying commendable performances in a closely contested field.

In a surprising turn of events, pole-sitter Charles Leclerc grappled with Ferrari's one-stop strategy, culminating in a disappointing sixth-place finish.

Mercedes' George Russell secured a solid seventh-place finish, while Pierre Gasly of Alpine and Lance Stroll of Aston Martin crossed the finish line in eighth and ninth positions, respectively.

Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri secured a critical point for his team, capping off the top ten finishers of the United States Grand Prix.

The race was not without its share of unfortunate incidents. Alpine's Esteban Ocon and McLaren's Oscar Piastri found themselves embroiled in an early collision, forcing both drivers to retire from the race.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso faced another setback in what has been a challenging second half of the season, as he encountered suspected floor damage.

Full results of the 2023 F1 United States GP

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

7. George Russell (Mercedes)

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

11. Alex Albon (Williams)

12. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

14. Valterri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

15. Zhou Guanyu ( Alfa Romeo)

16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

17. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri)

DNF. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

DNF. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

DNF. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

With this remarkable victory, Max Verstappen now sets his sights on the upcoming Mexican Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The defending champion will undoubtedly carry the momentum from his triumph in Austin and will hope to close out an already successful season in style.