2023 Hungarian Grand Prix: What time is the F1 main race today (Sunday)?

F1 returns to the Hungaroring this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix, which marks the 11th round of the 2023 season. The 2.72-mile (4.38 km) circuit located in Budapest is expected to produce yet another thrilling race this Sunday.

The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 15:00 track time or 13:00 UTC this Sunday, July 23. The race will feature 70 laps around the Hungoraring, with the drivers covering 190 miles (306 Km) over the course of the event.

Here is the race start time across different time zones:

IST 18:30 JST 22:00 AEST 23:00 PT 06:00 GMT 13:00 BST 14:00 CEST 15:00 ET 09:00

Eight-time race Hungarian GP winner Lewis Hamilton claimed his ninth pole position on the track on Saturday. His old rival Max Verstappen joins him on the front row, while McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri take up the second row.

The new qualifying rules created a mixed-up grid, with both Alfa Romeo drivers starting in the top 10. Zhou Guanyu will start at a career-best fifth position, with teammate Valtteri Bottas starting seventh. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc is sandwiched between the two drivers in P6.

Fernando Alonso takes up the eighth position on the grid, while Sergio Perez finally cracked the top 10 but could only secure a ninth-place starting position. Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg rounds off the top 10 starting grid.

Carlos Sainz and George Russell had a disappointing outing yesterday, with the latter starting 18th on the grid. Russell was particularly disappointed given how quick the Mercedes was on the track, where he clinched pole position last year.

Max Verstappen will be looking for his seventh consecutive win this season while Red Bull are on the verge of winning their record 12th consecutive GP.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is building up to be a thrilling event with Red Bull appearing beatable as Hamilton and the McLaren duo are right on Verstappen's heels.

Lewis Hamilton excited to start on pole for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton pipped Max Verstappen by 0.003s to take the pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix. It was his first in the last 33 races, since his pole at the Saudi Arabian GP in December 2021.

Following Mercedes' downfall in F1's new era since the 2022 season, Hamilton has finally given the Silver Arrows some optimism. The seven-time world champion was out of breath as he expressed his excitement in the post-qualifying interview.

"It's been a crazy year and a half. I've lost my voice from shouting so much in the car!" Hamilton said.

"It's amazing that feeling. I feel so grateful to be up here because the team have worked so hard. We have been pushing so hard over this time to get pole. It feels like the first time."

The Mercedes driver will be aiming for his ninth win at the Hungarian Grand Prix.