2024 Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results: Full starting grid for the race

The qualifying session of the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix came to an end with reigning world champion Max Verstappen in pole position followed by Charles Leclerc and George Russell in third.

Cooler temperatures with a slightly windy session at the Bahrain International Circuit made the qualifying a little challenging for drivers. The top of the timings chart remained quite competitive unlike the previous year, but it was Red Bull whose car finished at the top with a laptime of 1:29.179.

Here are the complete results of the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session:

Position Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 2 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 3 George Russell Mercedes 4 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 7 Lando Norris McLaren 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 9 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 11 Yuki Tsunoda Visa CashApp RB 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 13 Alex Albon Williams 14 Daniel Ricciardo Visa CashApp RB 15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 16 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 17 Guanyu Zhou Kick Sauber 18 Logan Sargeant Williams 19 Esteban Ocon Alpine 20 Pierre Gasly Alpine

As reported after the end of the three practice sessions, Alpine was the weakest team on the grid because of multiple issues (weight, predictability, etc.) with the A524.

Mercedes, although starting in P3 with George Russell, is still questionable as Russell's teammate Lewis Hamilton did not perform spectacularly well during the entire session. He will be starting the race in P9.

What can be expected at the season-opener 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Reigning world champions Red Bull did look strong during qualifying of the Bahrain Grand Prix, but unlike the 2023 F1 season, complete domination was not witnessed with Sergio Perez qualifying in fifth place. This might be the first glance of a competitive challenge at the top. Ferrari looked competitive against Red Bull as Charles Leclerc managed to finish in P2.

There was a 0.228-second gap between Verstappen and Leclerc, and the top nine were split by just 0.531 seconds, showcasing strong competition within the top teams. While the top three from last season still look intact (with Hamilton's exception of a P9), the classification further seems to have more competition.

Fernando Alonso will be starting the race in sixth position in the Aston Martin, and following him are both the McLarens. There is a minimal gap between Lando Norris and the Aston Martin (0.072s), and a similar gap between the two McLarens as well.

Nico Hulkenberg in the Haas made a surprise appearance in Q3 as he will be starting the race in tenth position, quite different from what their new team principal, Ayao Komatsu, had suggested earlier. He claimed that the team would be competing at the back, and although the other Haas of Kevin Magnussen is still seemingly behind, this is a much better position for the team compared to their pre-season expectations.

Kick Sauber has more or less remained in the same group compared to the 2023 season. Although their starting position in the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix was a little better, they finished the season in ninth place.