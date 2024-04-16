2024 Chinese GP: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule, and more

F1 will finally host the Chinese GP after five years in the 2024 F1 season. The last race held in Shanghai was in 2019, after which the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, thereby completely shutting down China as an option for upcoming race calendars.

Though China was initially part of the 2023 F1 season calendar, the seniors of the sport had to cancel the race due to continued COVID restrictions in the country.

This will be the fifth race in the 2024 F1 season, after the Japanese GP. After a poor performance at the Australian GP, defending world champion Max Verstappen bounced back in Japan and comfortably won the race around Suzuka Circuit.

The race in China would be interesting to witness since all 10 teams will be seen together on the track after five years. Notably, the new technical regulations that were introduced in 2022 have not yet been tested on the unique Shanghai International Circuit.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Everything to know about the 2024 F1 Chinese GP

Expand Tweet

Timings for all sessions

Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 F1 Chinese GP:

Thursday, April 19

Practice 1: 3:30 to 4:30 am GMT (4:30 to 5:30 am BST) (9:00 to 10:00 am IST)

Sprint Qualifying: 7:30 to 8:14 am GMT (8:30 to 9:14 am BST) (1 to 1:44 pm IST)

Friday, April 20

Sprint Race: 3 to 4 am GMT (4 to 5 am BST) (8:30 to 9:30 am IST)

Qualifying: 7:00 to 8:00 am GMT (8:00 to 9:00 am BST) (12:30 to 1:30 pm IST)

Saturday, April 21

Chinese Grand Prix: 7:00 am GMT (8:00 am BST) (12:30 pm IST)

F1 fans eagerly await the Chinese GP, as they haven't seen it in a long time. To ensure they don't miss any action, they can convert the provided timings to their time zones.

Where to watch the 2024 F1 Chinese GP

Expand Tweet

The 2024 F1 Chinese GP will be broadcast on many sports TV channels around the globe. Here is a list of some popular sports channels that will broadcast the race:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports

China - CCTV, Shanghai TV, Tencent, Guangdong Television Channel

Since several channels will broadcast the race in China, fans can check their local TV listings to see which channel will show the action in their area.

In addition to being broadcast on television, every race session in Shanghai will also be live-streamed on the official F1 TV website and app.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback