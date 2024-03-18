2024 F1 Australian GP: Where to watch the race, timings, all you need to know

F1 returns to Melbourne once again for the annual Australian GP held at the now-iconic Albert Park Circuit, which transforms itself for the racing action from a public area to a racetrack for the weekend.

The 2024 F1 Australian GP will be the third race of the season. Despite being a fly-away race, it continues to be a fan and driver's favorite for its fast-flowing track layout that now features four DRS zones.

The main race will be held on March 24, 2024, at 15:00 local time. Here are the timings for the Australian GP for some of the time zones across the globe:

GMT - 04:00

IST - 09:30

ET - 01:00

BRT - 02:00

PT - 21:00

CET - 06:00

JST - 14:00

EAT - 08:00

CST - 00:00

The race will be televised on various channels such as Sky Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, DAZN, Canal+, Bein Sports, etc. Fans can also access the entire weekend and related content by subscribing to the F1TV app and live stream the race for all three days.

Mercedes chimes in on improving performance at the Australian GP

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin claimed that the team hopes to improve performance on fast corners as they work towards avoiding the same fate as they had in Jeddah in Melbourne this weekend.

As per Sky Sports, Shovlin said:

"The balance wasn't great. So those very fast corners, the walls aren't particularly far away. So the ones where the driver wants a lot of confidence, and quite often we were snapping to oversteer if they really leaned on the tires."

He added:

"The big one is we don't really have enough grip there. So that's one of the things that we are working hard on this week because Melbourne has a similar nature of corners. So we're doing a lot of work to try and understand why did we not seem to have the grip of some of our close competitors."

At the Saudi Arabain GP, Mercedes finished P6 and P9 with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton respectively, with both drivers struggling to extract the performance out of the W15.

Hamilton was visibly hindered by the lack of performance on the fast corners whilst chasing McLaren's Lando Norris in the race as he lost all his advantage in those sequences of corners.