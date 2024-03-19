2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

The F1 caravan will return to Melbourne for the annual Australian Grand Prix this weekend at the now-iconic Albert Park Circuit in the heart of the city.

It has been a slightly dull start to the season in terms of competitiveness as Red Bull has dominated the field once again as they did in 2023. But last year in Melbourne was the first time that the Austrian team was challenged by their rivals on track in a chaotic race that saw Max Verstappen triumph after multiple red flag restarts.

Heading into the 2024 Australian Grand Prix, F1 fans would hope for something similar in Melbourne, with a hint of rain predicted over the weekend. As per Williams F1's official website, below is the weather forecast for the upcoming race weekend:

FRIDAY - FP1 AND FP2

Forecast: Sunny weather with a light breeze.

Temperature: 22C / 71F

Chance of precipitation: 10%

SATURDAY - FP3 AND QUALIFYING

Forecast: Light rain showers in the morning that will turn to dry conditions as the day progresses

Temperature: 19C / 66F

Chance of precipitation: 30%

SUNDAY - RACE

Forecast: Sunny weather in intervals with a light breeze

Highest temperature: 20C / 68F

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Daniel Ricciardo shares his thoughts on returning to racing in the Australian Grand Prix

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has claimed that he is looking forward to racing in front of his home fans this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix as he missed the same opportunity last year.

Speaking with 10 News First, the Aussie said:

“Very much. I missed it last year. So, getting ready for the week ahead. It’s been a steady, I’d say slow, start to the year. But it’s only been two races. Hopefully the season starts on the right foot in Melbourne. That will be the first one to get going.”

Despite having less than optimal start to the season, Daniel Ricciardo got support from RB team principal Laurent Mekies, who on his appearance on the Beyond the Grid podcast, praised the Aussie, saying:

“You see Daniel, you have the first couple of days of running with him and you see the race-winning guy, so I guess the Daniel we have now is the best Daniel we have seen.

"Of course, he has had a rough patch in the last few years but, ironically, it's probably putting him now in the best mindset, in the best spirit, with the best energy."

Hopefully, fans can see the best version of Daniel Ricciardo at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.