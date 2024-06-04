2024 F1 Canadian GP: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule, and more

After the Monaco GP, the F1 circus heads to Montreal for the 2024 F1 Canadian GP. The race will take place at the historic track named Circuit Giles Villeneuve.

This year's Monaco GP was special for many fans since Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc won his first F1 race on his home soil. The Ferrari driver was able to bag pole position in the principality and lead all the laps of the race to win the Monaco GP. Though he was closely chased by Oscar Piastri in qualifying and the race, the tight street track prevented the McLaren driver from making a move on Leclerc.

Reigning world champions Red Bull and Max Verstappen had a surprisingly dull race weekend in Monaco. Verstappen secured P6 in qualifying and ended the race in the same position. On the other hand, Sergio Perez had a poor qualifying and was involved in a massive crash with Kevin Magnussen on lap one after the first turn.

After Monaco, Verstappen continues to lead the championship table with 169 points but is closely chased by second-placed Leclerc who has 138 points.

Coming into the Canadian GP, the fight between Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren could once again flare up, as both the latter teams have drastically closed the gap to the defending world champions.

Everything to know about the 2024 F1 Canadian GP

Timings for all sessions

Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 F1 Canadian GP:

Friday, June 7

Practice 1: 5:30 to 6:30 pm GMT (6:30 to 7:30 pm BST) (11:00 pm to 12:00 am IST)

Practice 2: 9 to 10 pm GMT (10 to 11 pm BST) (2:30 to 3:30 am IST June 8)

Saturday, June 8

Practice 3: 4:30 to 5:30 pm GMT (5:30 to 6:30 pm BST) (10 to 11 pm IST)

Qualifying: 8 to 9 pm GMT (9 to 10 pm BST) (1:30 to 2:30 am IST June 9)

Sunday, June 9

Canadian GP: 6:00 pm GMT (7:00 pm BST) (11:30 pm IST)

F1 fans can convert the provided timings to their local time zones to make sure they don't miss any action from Canada.

Where to watch the F1 Canadian GP 2024

It is safe to say that the 2024 F1 Canadian GP will be a massive sporting event and will be broadcast on many sports TV channels around the world. Here is a list of some popular sports channels that will broadcast the race:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports

Canada - RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Since hundreds of channels will broadcast the race, F1 fans can check their local TV listings to find out which of them will broadcast the race sessions in their region. The sport itself has an online streaming service called F1 TV. Every race session will also be live-streamed on its website and mobile app. F1TV is a paid service that allows fans to witness every onboard of all 20 cars and a live track map as well.