2024 F1 Canadian GP: Where to watch Sunday's race, all you need to know

The F1 circus is currently in Montreal for the 2024 F1 Canadian GP. Teams and drivers have already participated in all three practice sessions and secured their starting positions through the qualifying session on Saturday.

The first practice session on Friday (June 7) was mostly plagued by rain. It prevented drivers from clocking in a decent amount of laps. However, drivers still went out on wet and intermediate tires to gather data on their cars in different weather conditions.

The second and third practice sessions were fairly dry, resulting in a slight shuffle of the grid. In the qualifying session, George Russell topped the timing sheets and took pole position for the Canadian GP.

The Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, June 9, at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. It is safe to say that the race will be witnessed by many fans across the globe. Hence, it will be broadcast on many sports TV channels. Here is a list of some popular sports channels that will broadcast the race:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports

Canada - RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Since hundreds of channels will be broadcasting the Canadian GP, F1 fans can check their local TV listings to find out which ones will show the race sessions in their area.

The sport itself offers an online streaming service known as F1 TV. Every race will be live-streamed on the website and mobile app. F1TV is a premium service that allows spectators to see every onboard of all 20 vehicles, as well as a live track map.

Starting grid for the 2024 F1 Canadian GP

The qualifying session for the 2024 F1 Canadian GP was quite thrilling to witness. There were several surprise exits in early elimination rounds, and one of the tightest battles for the pole.

In Q1, the surprise exit was of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. After signing a two-year contract extension with the defending world champions, Checo had a horrendous qualifying session at Montreal where he got knocked out of Q1. He will start the Grand Prix from P16.

In Q2, both Ferrari drivers got knocked out. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz only managed to secure P11 and P12, respectively. This marks the first Q2 exit for both drivers in 2024 (except for Saudi Arabia, where Sainz did not participate).

In Q3, the fight for the pole was between George Russell and Max Verstappen. In the end, both their lap times were 1:12.000, something which was quite rare to witness. However, Russell managed to get the pole position since he finished his fast lap before Verstappen.

Here is the entire starting grid for the Canadian GP:

George Russell Max Verstappen Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Daniel Ricciardo Fernando Alonso Lewis Hamilton Yuki Tsunoda Lance Stroll Alexander Albon Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Logan Sargeant Kevin Magnussen Pierre Gasly Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas Nico Hulkenberg Zhou Guanyu Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon qualified for P18 but was handed a 5-place grid penalty for his crash with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP. He will start the race in Canada from the back.

